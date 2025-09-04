The World, Residences at Sea Celebrates Completion of Transformative $30M+ Dry-dock

The World, Residences at Sea, the largest privately owned residential mega yacht on the planet and the only one of its kind currently in operation, has successfully completed its most ambitious dry-dock to date, ushering in a new era of environmentally responsible and elevated luxury living at sea.

The ambitious six-week, $30+ million transformation at Navantia Shipyard in Cádiz, Spain marked a milestone in the vessel’s ongoing commitment to continuous innovation, culminating in over 200 completed projects involving nearly 1,500 personnel across vendors, Crew, and technical teams.

Among the most notable energy efficiency improvements: The World installed a High Voltage Shore Connection (HVSC) system and made company history with its first successful shore power connection in Valletta, Malta on 12 July 2025, an important step forward in its commitment to energy efficiency and environmental stewardship. This sustainability milestone enables the Ship to shut down its engines and plug into onshore electrical grids where available—significantly reducing emissions and noise pollution while in port and limit its environmental footprint. Built in partnership with global technology leader ABB, the HVSC system features more than 600 meters of high-capacity cable and was commissioned and tested ahead of schedule before the vessel visits ports where this has become mandatory.

Additional enhancements included a reimagined amenity pool deck, refreshed Spa & Wellness Center, upgraded putting green, new 10-seat Zodiac, and comprehensive maintenance throughout. All energy efficiency upgrades reflect The World’s commitment to the environment which could lower emissions by up to 10%. With Residents back on board, our 2025 journey across the globe continues.

“From reducing our environmental impact through shore power to elevating Resident life through modernized amenities, this achievement belongs to our entire community,” said Jessica Hoppe, President & CEO of The World. “Our Residents have once again shown that they are deeply invested in the Ship’s future—and in the future of responsible global travel.”

Additional sustainability enhancements include:

Newly Engineered Bulbous Bow: Optimized for fuel efficiency at the Ship’s operating speed, reducing hull resistance by up to 10% and improving ice navigation.

Silicone Underwater Paint: Eco-friendly coating reduces drag and deters marine growth.

High-Efficiency HVAC: New chillers and fan coil units decrease energy use and boost onboard comfort.

Expanded IT Infrastructure: Upgraded Starlink, IPTV, and Wi-Fi systems now offer faster, more resilient digital connectivity—including shoreside coverage in remote areas.

Enhancements to public and private spaces included:

Pool Deck & Grill Renovation: A redesigned, acoustically upgraded outdoor lounge with new seating, a canopy inspired by nautical sails, and gourmet cooking facilities.

Spa & Wellness Additions: A new Cold Plunge complements the sauna and steam room, completing the thermal circuit. Treatment rooms now feature heated floors, and salon areas were refreshed.

Golf Facility Upgrades: A newly contoured putting green and state-of-the-art golf simulator with PGA Tour course play bring championship-level recreation to sea.

Expanded Zodiac Fleet: A new 10-seat Zodiac Pro 850 enhances exploration of remote coastal and wildlife destinations.

Residence Refurbishments: Approximately 50 private Residences received upgrades ranging from new flooring and cabinetry to completely refreshed kitchens and bathrooms.

As a result of these efforts and meticulous ongoing maintenance, The World continues to outperform industry standards. Earlier this year following completion of a comprehensive study and extensive evaluation, DNV, a globally respected authority in maritime safety and sustainability, assessed the vessel as having a fatigue age of 5.6 years—remarkably only a quarter of her chronological age—and presented the Ship with a rare Statement of Extended Life at Seatrade Cruise Global.

More details on the dry-dock enhancements can be read on The World’s Press Room here and images are available here (Credit: The World Residences at Sea).

With its Residents now back on board, The World has resumed its global itinerary. As the only 100% residential mega yacht at sea, The World continues to redefine private yachting—blending ultra-luxury living with global exploration and a steadfast commitment to environmental stewardship.