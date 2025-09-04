Golden Eagle luxury Trains announces 2026 program highlights

Golden Eagle Luxury Trains has released its 2026 program of all-inclusive journeys by private train for travellers. A perfect form of slow travel, rail journeys are surging in popularity, with the group adding more new trains and routes for the coming year. The romance of travel from years gone by is delivered beautifully on a luxury train journey, helping guests discover new regions, restore their energy, experience awe and celebrate special moments and milestones.

Highlights for 2026 include:

Two new Asia trains see the return to China after seven years with the lavish Golden Eagle Silk Road Express and the Vietnam Express across Vietnam from April 2026

The iconic Paris to Istanbul route launched in 2025 has four more departures

A new nine-day tour through Turkey including Cappadocia to debut in September

The popular Festive Collection returns including the spectacular New Year in Vienna tour

New Cruise & Rail packages in partnership with Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

“Additional departures and trains allow guests to explore more destinations with Golden Eagle, especially those who appreciate the elegance and timelessness of travelling by private train. We’re committed to setting trends in luxury rail travel by exploring new countries and captivating destinations, in style, comfort and safety,“said Product Development Director, James Masterson.

“We’re actively collaborating with top designers to continually enhance our fleet, with exciting onboard innovations and upcoming partnerships coming soon”, added Mr Masterson.

The first 2026 departure will launch the stunning Golden Eagle Silk Road Express through China, combining with the Vietnam Express to traverse these enticing lands over 14 memorable days.

Onboard each train, guests can experience the elegant style, service and comfort Golden Eagle Luxury Trains is renowned for. Meals are a true highlight prepared by the team of Chefs in their moving kitchen, while the bar is the social hub of the train. The concept of unpacking once and watching landscapes gently unfold is highly appealing for guests who are constantly busy, with constant timelines and commitments in their daily life.

2026 packages are available to book now, fully inclusive of private ensuite rail accommodation, all exquisite meals and drinks, personal cabin attendant service, fully guided off-train excursions, all gratuities and transfers, plus premium hotels and a UK registered medical doctor on board. Visit https://www.goldeneagleluxurytrains.com/