Fall Into Fun in Coastal Mississippi with Autumn’s Best Events

As summer gives way to crisp coastal breezes and golden sunsets, Coastal Mississippi – comprising Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties – invites travelers to embrace the fall season with a lineup of unforgettable events. From unrivaled car shows and art festivals to spooky bayside adventures, the 62 miles of the Mississippi Gulf Coast are the perfect escape for fall.

The 2025 Mississippi Songwriters Festival returns to the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center this September, kicking off with the Hall of Fame Ceremony. The weekend features live performances and showcases from top songwriters across the region. Ocean Springs, September 18 – September 21.

The Inaugural Gulfport Arts Festival will showcase a vibrant mix of live art, music, and engaging community experiences. Organized by the Gulfport Arts Center, this one‑day celebration invites everyone to enjoy and support the creativity thriving in this Mississippi city. Gulfport, September 20.

Celebrate the return of hummingbird migration season at the Hummingbird Festival at Pascagoula River Audubon Center. This family-friendly festival features nature-inspired arts and crafts, live bird banding demonstrations, music performances, storytelling, and more. Moss Point, September 26 – September 27.

Paddle Paradise returns to the Diamondhead Marina for a free, family-friendly event featuring a non-competitive 4-mile paddle along the Rotten Bayou Blueway. The event kicks off with on-site registration at 8 a.m., followed by the paddle at 9, plus educational booths and free snow cones for attendees. Diamondhead, September 27.

The Annual Butterflies in the Pass Monarch Festival at War Memorial Park returns to Pass Christian this October. This family-friendly annual event features educational booths and live music set among butterfly habitats, offering a fun and engaging celebration of nature for all ages. Pass Christian, October 4.

One of Coastal Mississippi’s largest events, the Annual Cruisin’ the Coast returns with thousands of classic cars converging for an entire week of rock ‘n’ roll, sock hops, swap meets, and headline entertainment. Everything from antique hot rods to custom vehicles can be seen up and down Mississippi’s Highway 90. Coastal Mississippi, October 5 – October 12.

The 3rd Annual Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational, located at the Tom Fazio-designed Fallen Oak Golf Club, will feature 14 top men’s college golf programs, including Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Southern Miss. Travelers and fans alike are invited to enjoy three days of free, family-friendly golf competition. Saucier, October 17 – October 20.

The vibrant Llamapalooza 2025, presented by Fly Llama Brewing, takes over the streets with live music, special beer releases, food trucks, an annual boot race, and much more. Hosted at Fly Llama’s location, this festival-style celebration promises an energetic community experience. Biloxi, October 18.

To celebrate Halloween, the 6th Annual Boo in the Bay Parade returns to Bay St. Louis this October. Travelers will find decorated golf carts and classic cars rolling through the town and costumed participants tossing candy and trinkets to event goers. Bay St. Louis, October 18.

The 47th Annual Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival will showcase over 400 top artists, crafters, and food vendors. As Mississippi’s largest fine arts festival, travelers can experience two days of vibrant creativity, community celebration, and coastal charm. Ocean Springs, November 8 – November 9.

To find the best burger in the region, the 3rd Annual Bud & Burgers in the Bay returns with an action pack event at the Historic Courthouse in Bay St. Louis. Travelers will experience everything from live music to all-day college football on the big screen to a beer garden and 13 teams battling it out for the title of best burger. Bay St. Louis, November 9.

“Fall is truly a magical time to experience the beauty and warmth of Coastal Mississippi,” said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. “From the gentle coastal breeze to vibrant seasonal events, it’s the perfect season to discover our rich culture, irresistible cuisine, and the genuine hospitality that makes our region so special. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

To plan your fall trip to Coastal Mississippi, find additional experiences from the destination, or learn more about the Mississippi Gulf Coast, visit CoastalMississippi.com.