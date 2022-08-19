The ultimate girls trip awaits on Four Seasons Explorer, a three-deck catamaran with all the comforts of home.

Four Seasons can plan anything but here are just a few ideas:

Privately hire AyurMa staff to come aboard and provide treatments, meditations and blessings

Hire a chef for custom meals (vegan, vegetarian, carnivore)

Bring a surf instructor onboard for surf lessons

A spa day on a private sandbar

Sightseeing underwater in Baa and Ari Atolls with experts from The Manta Trust, Four Seasons Maldives’ team of marine biologists and scientists

There are 3-, 4- and 7-night itineraries available, making it easy to have a quick getaway or extended sojourn in the Maldives.

Lounge, Bars & Dining

Relax in the air-conditioned lounge and library. Reflect on the day’s adventures in our two bars – adjacent to the lounge or on the lower sundeck. Laze on vast wooden sundecks. And dine, indoors or out, on exceptional international cuisine and specialty dinners.

State Room

Curl up on the sofa with a drink from your private bar to enjoy a movie after an exciting day, or lie back on the bed and watch the stars twinkle over the ocean from the large port windows in our bright and airy en-suite State Rooms.