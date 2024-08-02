‘Dine Out Lauderdale’ Returns with Unbeatable Flavors from August 1 to September 30

Prepare to indulge your tastebuds with the return of Visit Lauderdale’s “Dine Out Lauderdale” restaurant months. This gastronomic extravaganza invites food enthusiasts to savor the best of Greater Fort Lauderdale’s vibrant dining scene with specially crafted menus at unbeatable prices. From August 1 to September 30, over 150 restaurants throughout the destination will feature menus at $35, $45, $55 or a luxe option for $75 to please every palate.

Visitors and tourists alike can explore trendy rooftop bars, hidden gems, and international delicacies from Greek and Italian to Lebanese and Mexican dishes. Whether you’re craving fresh seafood, indulgent steaks, or innovative plant-based cuisines, Dine Out Lauderdale offers something to tantalize every taste bud.

With more participating restaurants than ever before, foodies can choose from old favorites such as Louie Bossi’s Ristorante, Jaxson’s Ice Cream and Parlor Restaurant, and Aruba Beach Cafe or explore some new options such as MAASS, Even Keel Fish & Oyster and Rock & Brews. Also new this year are creative classes and experiences, like Fort Lauderdale Craft Food Tours and a hands-on dumpling-making class at Temple Street Eatery.

And don’t forget about Greater Fort Lauderdale’s participating bustling food halls – Sistrunk Marketplace, Block40, and Baoshi – allowing attendees to savor many flavors under one roof.

“Dine Out Lauderdale is a fantastic opportunity to explore and enjoy the rich flavors that make our destination a food lover’s paradise,” said Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of Visit Lauderdale. “There’s a thriving culinary community in Greater Fort Lauderdale and we’re looking forward to welcoming food enthusiasts from across the world this summer.”

Dine Out Lauderdale also offers an opportunity to explore Greater Fort Lauderdale’s charming neighborhoods. This year’s restaurant partners are creating unique dishes in vibrant communities like Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Dania Beach, Lighthouse Point, Coconut Creek, Wilton Manors, Plantation, Weston, Oakland Park, Coral Springs, Davie and beyond.

For a complete list of participating restaurants, click here. https://www.visitlauderdale.com/dineout/