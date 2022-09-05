Five Dishes You Must Try at Soleil (according to Executive Chef Joergen Sodemann)

Forget the traditional trade-off between health and flavor: finally, Amman’s newest dining destination is letting you have both. The Ritz-Carlton, Amman’s daytime, farm-to-table restaurant, Soleil, puts a creative and flavorful spin on healthy cuisine

Since opening earlier this summer, Soleil has become the city’s hottest new breakfast and lunch spot. With its bright, airy ambiance wafting with the fragrance of freshly roasted coffee beans (Soleil has its own on-site coffee roastery!), the restaurant is the perfect place to spend a long leisurely morning or afternoon—all while enjoying an endless array of nutritious, delicious, and utterly satisfying culinary delights. The menu caters to all dietary needs and requirements, with plenty of delectable options for plant-based, low-carb, low-calorie, allergen-free, and gluten-free diners.

Of course, there are so many great options that it can be difficult to decide what to try! Thankfully, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman’s Executive Chef, Joergen Sodemann, is here to share his top five dishes you must enjoy on your next visit to Soleil.

Orange Sun

Visually, this color-coordinated salad is a gorgeous, sunny, stand-out delight. Flavor-wise, it’s a revelation for the tastebuds. The Orange Sun salad features a delicious mixture of oranges, carrots, ginger, yogurt, toasted sunflower seeds, and pickled radish, topped off with fresh spring onions and microgreens. The combination of tastes and textures guarantees that every bite is exquisitely satisfying.

King Kale

Leafy greens never tasted so good. Soleil’s King Kale salad puts a truly flavorsome spin on one of the health communities favorite greens. Packed with superfoods like kale, broccoli, ginger, and decadent shiitake mushrooms—and topped off with an irresistible soy dressing—this dish puts run-of-the-mill salads to shame, and proves that not all kale is created equal. It’s the perfect post-workout lunch, especially for people looking to embrace a plant-based, keto, or gluten-free lifestyle, and will leave you feeling utterly satisfied.

The crunchy carrot is undoubtedly one of the stars of the dish, and pairing beautifully with the smooth, creamy yogurt. And, of course, the salad is packed with vitamins and nutrients, leaving you feeling satiated and energized for the rest of your day. (Plus, all those antioxidants are sure to leave your skin glowing.)

Grated Slaw Mineral Overload

If you’re looking for a healthy lunch that satisfies all your flavor cravings at once, this dish is the perfect combination of sweet, tangy, spicy, and savory. And best of all, as the name suggests, it’s overflowing with nutrients.

Napa cabbage, chives, spinach, arugula, carrots, courgettes, celeriac, and peanuts are all chopped, grated, mixed together, and then tossed with a refreshing lime and herb vinaigrette. Take one bite of this bright, colorful salad and your tastebuds will be in ecstasy. Yet another perfect post-workout treat, the Grated Slaw Mineral Overload is the perfect way to regain all the potassium and electrolytes you burned off.

Soleil Bowl

Plant-based, flavor-packed, and exceptionally rich in nutrients, the signature Soleil Bowl is sure to bring you back for more. This inventive dish features savory cauliflower patties, beetroot falafel, quinoa, spelt, cinnamon-pickled cabbage, and sesame- and lime-marinated pumpkin—all meticulously combined into one absolutely exceptional meal. Hints of lime, ginger, and chili all blend together in absolute harmony, while the earthy, nutty flavors of cauliflower and quinoa make the dish feel absolutely indulgent. And with a wealth of nutrients packed into every bite, your tastebuds won’t be the only part of your body thanking you.

Compressed Watermelon

Soleil’s Compressed Watermelon dish is perhaps one of the restaurant’s most inventive creations: honestly, you’ve never had watermelon prepared quite like this. The refreshing, fruity taste of watermelon is paired with an array of sweet, savory, spicy, and umami ingredients, ultimately giving the dish a complex, multifaceted flavor profile that’s unlike anything you’ve ever tried before. Unorthodox additions like sansho peppers, yuzu powdered syrup, and the vanilla and sudachi dressing make this dish an absolute standout. Plus, watermelon is the perfect solution to rehydrating and relieving achy muscles. And with its low calorie density, you’ll feel full and satisfied throughout the day.