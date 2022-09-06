Jason Atherton opening three venues at Dubai’s Grosvenor House

Jason Atherton will open three new restaurants in Dubai. Occupying the 43rd, 44th and 45th floor of Grosvenor House, A Luxury Collection Hotel, the famed British chef will open City Social Dubai, along with Japanese-inspired Seven Tales and an as-yet-unnamed fine dining concept.

No opening date was given for any of the venues, but they form the 15th international venture for The Social Company, the restaurant umbrella Atherton created with his wife.

City Social Dubai will be a 140-cover restaurant, providing “the contemporary and innovative cuisine Atherton is renowned for,” said a statement. Seven Tides will focus on cocktails while being underpinned by Japanese culture. Few details were provided on the third and final outlet, though it will be “luxurious, with a refined tasting menu”.

The trio of restaurants follow the news that Atherton has left Marina Social, his original Dubai restaurant at InterContinental Dubai Marina.

Atherton said: “After seven successful years at Marina Social, I have taken the tough decision to end my partnership with Intercontinental Hotel Group. It has been a fantastic project to be part of and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the whole Marina Social team, IHG, Select Properties, Rahail and Antje, for believing in our vision and supporting a journey which is close to my heart. It is now time for a different direction and to bring a new style of dining to Dubai.”