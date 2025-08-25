The RAK government has appointed Phillipa Harrison as the new CEO of RAKTDA

Harrison will lead Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority’s efforts to position the emirate as a “Destination of the Future”. She is expected to build on the emirate’s ambitious growth targets, including attracting over 3.5 million tourists annually by 2030.

Harrison previously served as the Managing Director of Tourism Australia, a position she held since 2019. She announced her departure from that role in June 2025 and replaces the former CEO, Raki Phillips, who stepped down in October 2024 to join Accor as Regional President.

Her leadership will be integral to strengthening Ras Al Khaimah’s reputation as a sustainable and adventure-focused tourism destination. Harrison brings decades of international tourism experience to the role, with expertise in global markets.

Commenting on her appointment, Harrison said: “I’m honored to join at such an exciting time. Ras Al Khaimah has already established itself as an international success story, and I look forward to unlocking even more growth in the years ahead.”

“Tourism is at the heart of Ras Al Khaimah’s strategy, it is our fastest-growing sector and we’ve achieved remarkable milestones in a short period of time,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, chairman of RAKTDA’s Executive Committee.