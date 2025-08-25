Martinique Cruise Sector Surges with Record Numbers

Martinique has posted a nearly 11% jump in cruise arrivals for the 2024–2025 season, up from about 421,000 the previous year to more than 465,000 embarking and disembarking passengers across over 200 ship calls — a clear sign of the island’s rising appeal as both a homeport and transit destination. The French Caribbean island now ranks among the region’s fastest-growing cruise hubs, a momentum further boosted by MSC Cruises’ recent announcement to resume year-round operations in Martinique starting in 2027.

“These numbers represent more than growth. They demonstrate how Martinique is evolving into a must-visit Caribbean destination,” said Muriel Wiltord, Director of the Americas for the Martinique Tourism Authority. “The return of year-round cruising operations validates our strategic investments in infrastructure and the guest experience.”

MSC Cruises’ return to Martinique marks a transformative moment for the island’s cruise sector, with MSC Opera set to launch itineraries from Fort-de-France for the winter 2026/2027 and summer 2027 seasons which is the first summer homeport operations in recent years. This strategic move aims to drive year-round tourism and deliver a substantial economic boost to the island.

During this upcoming cruise season, Martinique will welcome vessels from more than 30 cruise lines across its eight active ports. The island will see calls from nearly all major cruise brands based in Europe, the UK, and North America. Ships of every size and segment, including boutique vessels, mega-ships, contemporary, premium and ultra-luxury classes, are slated to visit, reinforcing Martinique’s appeal across the global cruise market.

To support this growth, substantial infrastructure investments are underway. The Grand Port Maritime de la Martinique recently completed a new passenger walkway at the Pointe Simon terminal. By October 2025, a new cruise village featuring eight kiosks and tented spaces will open, providing dedicated facilities for local artisans, tour operators, taxi services and other key stakeholders.

“Martinique’s cruise sector continues to evolve with a strong focus on sustainability, quality experiences and local community impact. These results lay the foundation for an even more dynamic future as we prepare for year-round operations,” added Wiltord.

With record passenger numbers, strategic infrastructure enhancements, and year-round deployment secured, Martinique is fast becoming a leading force in Caribbean cruise tourism.

For more information on cruising to Martinique, visit www.martinique.org.