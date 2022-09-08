The Postcard Hotel Recognised as ‘Asia’s Leading Boutique Hotel Brand

Scaling new heights in offering unparalleled experiential luxury to discerning guests, The Postcard Hotel takes home multiple recognitions and leaves a mark yet again at this year’s World Travel Awards 2022, in a glittering ceremony last evening at Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

The Postcard Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, Gujarat

The Postcard Hotel has been voted ‘Asias Leading Boutique Hotel Brand‘,and other noteworthy honours for its portfolio include –

The Postcard Dewa, Thimphu, Bhutan as ‘Asias Leading Boutique Hotel‘

The Postcard Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, Gujarat as ‘Asia’s Leading Wildlife Resort‘

ADVERTISEMENT

The Postcard Hideaway, Netravali, Goa as ‘India’s Leading Boutique Hotel‘

The Postcard Mandalay Hall, Kochi as ‘Indias Leading Design Hotel‘

Owing to the brand’s consistency over the years in delivering world-class service and experience to guests, The Postcard Hotel continues to perform phenomenally and also recently got recognised by Booking.com for achieving the highest brand score for a luxury hotel brand globally, in Traveller Review Awards 2022.

“Since its inception, The Postcard Hotel has stayed true to the vision of providing transformational experiential luxury for perceptive travellers. We continue to take a distinctive approach across our intimate hotel offerings, right from the design and architecture, cuisine to service philosophies and beyond. Our hotels merge seamlessly into the community and become a part of the neighbourhood, all while delivering our benchmark hospitality experience, in every aspect. We are humbled by the multiple recognitions received at this year’s World Travel Awards 2022. We see it as a testament to our team’s unwavering effort in offering the best-in-class experience to our guests and are grateful to our loyal guests for this honour,” says Kapil Chopra, Founder and Chief Executive Oï¬cer, The Postcard Hotel.

The Postcard Dewa, Thimphu, Bhutan, is located on the outskirts of Bhutan’s capital city. Nestled in a forest and set against the stunning backdrop of dramatic mountain vistas, it consists of 15 luxurious rooms. The hotel is the perfect place to wind down in the lap of nature and enjoy pristine views of the Khasadrapchu valley and Wang Chhu River.

The Postcard Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, Gujarat, is situated in the land of the Asiatic lion and spread across 16 acres of mango orchards. This wildlife resort offers the exclusive experience of being secluded in the wild accompanied by the soft chirping of the migrating birds and occasional roars of the majestic lions. The hotel is an inlet into the inspiring and unexplored region of Saurashtra and pays homage to the richness of nature.

The Postcard Hideaway, Netravali, Goa, is set in a hidden corner of South Goa and spread across 20 acres of lush greenery with 20 discreet, ultra-modern rooms. The resort offers solitude and relaxation in the purest sense of the word, with unending views of the hills and surrounding Western Ghats.

The Postcard Mandalay Hall, Kochi, is an exquisite art hotel nestled in the cobbled by-lanes of Mattancherry, in a 200-year-old landmark building that was once a residential Jewish quarter. The resort has been crafted to offer an unforgettable experience that bridges Kochi’s past and present. Each of the five luxury rooms is an immersive living gallery, exhibiting artwork and installations by renowned artists.

2022 for The Postcard Hotel will see the opening of three new hotels. The Postcard on the Arabian Sea will be a 1.5 hour drive from the Mangalore airport, in an absolutely spectacular setting right on the beach. All rooms at the hotel will face the ocean, giving guests an experience of waking up to not only the sound of waves but also the beautiful sight of the ocean right from their bed. The brand’s first hotel in the Northeast will also open doors in 2022. The Postcard in The Durrung Tea Estate, is set in 1,400 acres of beautiful tea gardens in Assam. The location of the hotel also benefits from its close proximity to the Kaziranga National Park, the Nameri National Park and is also a short drive from the mighty Brahmaputra. This year will also see the opening of another hotel in Goa allowing The Postcard guests to discover yet another facet of this multifarious state.