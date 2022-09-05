The New Atlantis The Royal In Dubai To Open In November 2022

Open in second week of November, this is one of the most luxury experiential resorts in the World. The new iconic landmark of Dubai, Atlantis The Royal on the Palm Jumeirah welcomes you to an experience that will completely redefine your perspective of luxury.

Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, this is a destination where everything has been designed to challenge the boundaries of imagination.

Rooms, Suites & Signature Penthouses

The $1.4 billion hotel will be made up of 795 rooms and 102 suites, including 44 suites with private pools. Atlantis The Royal is home to some of the most elegant Rooms, Suites and Signature Penthouses in the world, designed to immerse you in absolute comfort and luxury.

The residence side comprises of two, three, four and five bedroom formats, as well as a series of ‘Sky Villas’ complete with private infinity pools and terraced gardens from within the tall structure. All sold out before the opening.

The property

With a unique design, the building is a ‘contemporary interpretation of classic architectural design masterpieces’. The 43-storey (185 metre) property will feature over 90 swimming pools, including a stunning rooftop infinity pool suspended 96 meters above The Palm on level 22, appropriately named Cloud 22 Sky Pool.

There are also plans for a 3,000 square metre wellness facility, which will focus not just on fitness but also health and mental wellbeing. Inside, state-of-the-art offerings will include a 6-room Hammam Sensorium, 17 treatment rooms, a styling salon plus indoor and outdoor fitness spaces.

The lobby

The lobby has three aquariums plus the largest jelly fish tank in the world located in the lobby bar, housing approximately 4,000 jellyfish. There will also be a world-first fire-meets-water fountain called the Skyblaze fountain.

The restaurants

There are 17 restaurants and bars available in the resort, 8 of them will be by award-winning celebrity chefs. These include experimental modern British cuisine at Heston Blumenthal’s Dinner by Heston, Michelin-lauded tapas at Jose Andres’ Jaleo, the first traditional cevichería in Dubai by Gastón Acurio, chef Costas Spiliadis will present fine Mediterranean fare against a fountain backdrop, Persian flavours at Ariana Bundy’s Ariana’s Persian Kitchen, Hakkasan Group will add Ling Ling to the culinary-line up, and baker to the stars Mich Turner will bring The Little Venice Cake Company to the resort.

A first-of-its-kind Nobu by the Beach, by famous chef Nobu Matsuhisa, will be the eighth acclaimed restaurant in Atlantis The Royal’s dining portfolio.

4 bars, an all-day dining restaurant, a casual restaurant, cafe, a food hall, entertainment centre and aforementioned day-to-night clubbing experience, Cloud 22.

Room rates

The Royal Atlantis in Dubai is in a position for success. The iconic building is a neighbor to Atlantis, The Palm, and at the tip of the tree-shaped Island, Palm Jumeriah.

The room rates will start at 750 USD per night and the Suites at 2.000 USD per night.