Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah Opens on Palm West Beach

Located on the popular Palm West Beach, the hotel is the perfect escape for couples, families, friends and solo travelers looking to enjoy sunset views, a temperature-controlled pool, event spaces, a tranquil spa and more.

Featuring 608 guest rooms and suites along with ten enticing culinary concepts, it is poised to become one of the top leisure and events destinations in Dubai.

The hotel is home to several new dining concepts unique to the property including Zing Beach Bar which offers refreshing craft drinks and a wide selection of light bites at the water’s edge, and the cool, calm and connected SocialBee whichfeatures a delightful menu designed around locally-sourced honey. Mowsem, the hotel’s all-day dining destination, serves an exciting array of global cuisine, whilst Australian Jones the Grocer, locatedon the beach and already a favourite among residents, is the perfect breakfast spot for fresh and delicious artisan food.

Launching later this year, Factory by McGettigan’s will become the ultimate neighbourhood hangout with its Irish charm, delicious artful drinks, sharing plates, and an ever-changing line up of live entertainment.

CLAW BBQ

will dial upthe Southern hospitality with mouthwatering must-have grills, seafood, shakes and retro arcade games in a fun and vibrant setting.

Also opening later this year, Barfly by Buddha Bar will be located on the 13th floor of the property, offeringsunset views of the sea, Bluewaters Island, the glittering Dubai Marina skyline and the Palm Jumeirah. This restaurant, bar and lounge will boast an exquisite dining and drinking experience, set to a soundtrack of uplifting music mixed by talented DJs.

The renowned Trader Vic’s and Tahitian Village will launch just as the good weather returns and will serveup simmering plates of island-style cuisine alongside delicious and popular Mai Tais.

Aside from the culinary experiences, the property offers one of the longest pools in Dubai, a state-of-the-art fitness centre and the award-winning eforea Spa that provides comprehensive relaxation experiences, eight well-appointed treatment rooms, a dedicated spa suite and a Moroccan Hammam for individuals and groups. For young guests, the Pirates Kids Club has an indoor and outdoor area, and a dedicated kid’s pool. The hotel will also feature a pristine private beach with breathtaking city views, daybeds and a range of watersports activities.

Additionally, the property has several meeting and event spaces designed for all occasions, including the outdoor Ocean Terrace that can cater for up to 800 people - perfect for weddings and large events.

Hilton Hotels & Resorts marks its continued global growth by reaching its 600th property with the recent openings of Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah and Hilton Hiroshima. As Hilton’s flagship brand, Hilton Hotels & Resorts continue to offer exceptional stay experiences to guests for over a century at hotels located in the most sought-after destinations around the world. In addition to the latest milestone openings, the brand recently grew its all-inclusive footprint with the opening of Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort and Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort. Hilton Hotels & Resorts also debuted the largest hotel in Asia Pacific with the opening of Hilton Singapore Orchard and made its highly anticipated entry in the Maldives with Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah joins 33 other Hilton properties operating in the UAE. The hotel is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app. Book direct at Hilton.com, through the Hilton Honors app or through other official Hilton channels for more perks and a price match guarantee. Hilton Honors members can redeem Points using the Points Explorer tool.