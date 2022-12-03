The Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles Reveals Its Centennial Celebration Vision for 2023

Yesterday, The Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles announced its plan to celebrate the hotel’s 100-year anniversary in 2023. Before a crowd of dignitaries, historians and city officials, hotel representatives revealed the Biltmore’s centennial celebration logo, a series anniversary events, along with planned updates that will ensure the Biltmore’s grandeur will continue well into the future. A special Certificate of Recognition was presented by L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office.

“The 1923 opening of The Biltmore is widely credited for putting Los Angeles on the map as a coveted metropolitan destination. Among its many accolades, the hotel hosted the Academy Awards throughout the thirties, was the stage where John F. Kennedy announced his presidential candidacy, operated a covert speakeasy during Prohibition and served as the backdrop for some of the most acclaimed films in cinematic history,” noted Alex Decarvalho, General Manager at The Biltmore Los Angeles. “We welcome locals and visitors alike to celebrate with us – and rally around a momentous year for a seminal symbol of Los Angeles heritage.”

The Biltmore Los Angeles’ “100 years of grandeur” commemorative logo revives a version of the original logo’s angel, regally poised with broad wings and set with type treatments that evoke the golden, “Hollywood Noir” era of the 20s, 30s, and 40s. Following the logo reveal, Biltmore Art Director and Event Producer Shawn Strider announced the year-long centennial celebrations bookended by the grand New Year’s Eve Golden Stag Event and the 100th Anniversary Ball in October 2023 both in the Crystal Ballroom (ringing in and out 2023), and punctuated by thematic speakeasy events, An Evening with Mermaids, high teas at the Rendezvous Court and a soon-to-be-announced fashion show.

Los Angeles Conservancy President and CEO, Linda Dishman, took guests through a detailed history of the hotel, and noted that the value of the Biltmore is not just in its legacy, but in the special memories that it has generated for generations. “I want to acknowledge everyone who loves this building. The Biltmore is here because people had a vision of building a great hotel to serve Los Angeles. The Biltmore is here because owners through the years understood the value of the architecture and restored it. The Biltmore is here because it is the place where people have a personal connection, the place is part of their history.”

The “Grande Dame” will also be getting improvements during its centennial year, including a complete overhaul of all the windows and fixtures and a restoration of its original majestic fresco ceilings. The hotel has planned to return the entrance to its original location on Olive Street. Improvements will be implemented without the need of hotel closure.

“Guests, locals, and historians truly appreciate how The Biltmore has held steadfast to its original design and grandeur,” added Decarvalho. “Over time we have modernized the infrastructure and service amenities, but we never lost sight of the original role and vision of the Biltmore in the Angelino community. History and architecture of this caliber are a rare commodity on the West Coast, and The Biltmore Hotel will continue to serve as a living testimony of all that has made – and continues to make - Los Angeles so uniquely special.”

