AZORES AIRLINES CELEBRATES ONE MILLION PASSENGERS

The milestone of a million passengers carried in a single year had never been reached in the airline’s history. To share the moment, the airline surprised its passengers at the check-in counter for flight S4172 to Porto at Ponta Delgada airport on November 29.

An oversized Boarding Pass was presented to surprise the passenger minutes after check-in was done. A certificate was also given as a souvenir of the symbolic moment.

On the occasion, Luís Rodrigues, Chairman of the SATA Group, expressed the meaning of the initiative “It’s a symbolic day for all those who work daily to grow Azores Airlines’ air operation. And nothing seemed to make more sense than sharing our enthusiasm and success with passengers who choose to travel with us. After all, without our passengers’ trust, we would not have achieved this milestone in a single year.”

It is worth noting that on August 3, 2022, SATA Group reached the milestone of 1 million passengers carried in the activity calculation of the two airlines, SATA Air Açores and Azores Airlines. The record was achieved earlier than expected for the sector, with SATA airlines exceeding expectations regarding traffic recovery in the post-pandemic period. In the summer of 2022, the two airlines carried more passengers than in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. The result now achieved by Azores Airlines reinforces the growing trend in demand for the services provided by the airline.