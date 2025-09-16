The Island Escape Everyone’s Talking About: Inside Crios Paros

In just its second year, Crios Paros – the island’s most exclusive beach bar and lifestyle destination, located in the Cyclades, Greece, has firmly established itself as the ultimate hotspot for the world’s elite, attracting international figures, tastemakers, and celebrities to its shores. This season alone, it welcomed H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, who made headlines with his visit, alongside Hollywood star Walton Goggins, basketball legend Dejan Bodiroga, football mastermind Ange Postecoglou, and fashion entrepreneur Natasha Oakley.

Guests can arrive effortlessly by sea, thanks to Crios’ private dock that allows direct access from yachts and boats. Once on the island, they can enjoy curated private boat offerings - full-day, half-day, or sunset excursions, each designed to elevate and complement their stay, turning every journey into an unforgettable experience.

Blending world-class gastronomy, striking design, and an unparalleled sense of place, Crios Paros has become more than a restaurant or lounge; it’s a lifestyle experience, an all-day sanctuary where design meets destination, and the perfect complement to Paros itself, which was voted the best island in the world by readers of Travel + Leisure for the 2025 World’s Best Awards.

A Rising Star in the Aegean Born from a deep passion for the sea and the vibrant colours of the Mediterranean, Crios opened its doors with a vision: to create a place where luxury travellers and local bon vivants could immerse themselves in the beauty of Paros. Just two summers later, it has become the island’s crown jewel, attracting high-net-worth international guests who seek discretion, refinement, and experiences unlike any other.

Culinary Excellence by the Sea The restaurant at Crios, led by its award-winning Executive Chef Ippokratis Anagnostelis, and Executive Pastry Chef, Dimitris Chronopoulos, celebrates Mediterranean flavours with a contemporary twist, highlighting the freshest ingredients from land and sea. Signature bestsellers include Paccheri with Langoustines, Lobster Pasta, and Grouper Fricassee, each of which has become a favourite among discerning guests. To complement the dining experience, Crios serves standout signature cocktails such as the Crios Aura, a vibrant mix of gin infused with strawberry, citrus and coconut liqueur, and the Rejuve, a refreshing blend of gin, cucumber, basil and lime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond Dining: Lounge, Boutique, and Lifestyle Crios is not just a restaurant, it is an immersive haven. Its open-air Lounge has quickly become the island’s most coveted day-to-evening spot, where music, mixology, and panoramic sea views create an unforgettable atmosphere. The Boutique, meanwhile, offers two distinct shopping experiences: a

carefully curated collection of fashion and lifestyle pieces, and, a dedicated area for premium sunglasses, all of which embody the Crios aesthetic, allowing guests to take a piece of the dream home with them. And throughout the property, the experience itself is the true signature, with interiors inspired by the rhythm of the waves and the colours of the Cycladic horizon that capture the very spirit of Paros in every detail.

An International Stage for the Jet Set In just two years, Crios Paros has achieved what many destinations aspire to: becoming a beacon for global icons and tastemakers. Its combination of cutting-edge design, world-class service, and authentic Greek hospitality has made it the place to see and be seen in the Cyclades.

About Crios Paros The story of Crios Paros is one of passion, creativity, and a deep-rooted love for the sea. Inspired by the waves, the sun, and the vibrant Mediterranean, it was conceived as a sanctuary where guests can live their vivid dreams against the infinite horizon of Paros. It is a world where design meets destination.