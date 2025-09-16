Sir Hotels Opens Its First London Address with Sir Devonshire Square

Amsterdam-based boutique hotel group Sir Hotels is proud to announce the opening of Sir Devonshire Square, its first London outpost. Set within East London’s historic Devonshire Square courtyard between the infamous creative and culinary scenes of the iconic Spitalfields Market, and the bustling business district of The City of London, the hotel blends history, design, art and culture in one of the capital’s most dynamic neighbourhoods.

Housed within a restored 17th century textile warehouse the hotel features 81 rooms including 14 suites. Interiors have been artfully imagined under the direction of acclaimed architecture and interior design studio Maison 191, led by designer Samuel Wright. The concept takes inspiration from Bauhaus geometry and the tactile textile work of Anni Albers, paired with architectural influences from mid-century figures such as Quincy Jones and John Lautner. The result is a series of open plan, light-filled spaces refined by sweeping arched windows, sculptural staircases, and a mixture of traditional and contemporary materials including retro terracotta tiling, stone finishing, soft upholstery, and woven fabrications.

The guest rooms are defined by a warm and grounded palette of deep blues, greens, browns, and earthy reds, contrasted with natural timber and metalic detailing. Each room features custom-designed furniture with generous proportions, upholstered seating in tactile textiles, and curated lighting, creating a sense of calm. Rooms look onto Devonshire Square and the London skyline, offering a quiet retreat above the dynamic centre of East London.

DINING AT SIR

The hotel opens with an all-day dining concept, open to both hotel guests and the public. Serving contemporary easy plates, the menu spans breakfast through dinner, with lunch and evening offerings evolving into a refined selection of easy seasonal dishes prepared with flair by Sir’s chefs, complemented by a cocktail and wine programme. Mornings start with expertly brewed coffee from Sir’s exclusive partner, East London’s AllPress, also available in-room.

CONNECTION TO CULTURE

Sir Hotels takes pride in creating one-of-a-kind hotels and experiences in some of the world’s most dynamic neighbourhoods and positioned between London’s creative, tech, and business worlds, Sir Devonshire Square is all about hosting and empowering the culturally curious. The hotel will play host to a monthly programme of authentic and engaging events that captures the city’s creative spirit, from intimate DJ sessions and live music nights to art talks, design panels and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Creativity is woven into every corner of the hotel. In the lobby, the Sir Shop boutique showcases objects curated by local and international makers and designers.

Within the lounge and lobby area, an ever-evolving gallery wall showcases the work of emerging London artists and photographers. Refreshed every six months, the rotating exhibit is designed to spotlight and provide a platform for new talent whilst providing the opportunity for guests and the public to purchase pieces directly, with all proceeds going to the artist. Current works on view include a piece by London-based artist Femi Dawkins, photography by DEEPAK, and illustrations and paintings by Glen Gashi.

SIR CARES

Through Sir Hotels’ dedicated Sir Cares initiative, Sir Devonshire Square is partnering with 20/20 Levels, a London-based organisation focusing on social mobility for racially underrepresented youth. Guests are invited to contribute a voluntary £1 at booking, with funds supporting mentorship, skills training, and career development programmes, as well as dedicated internships and recruitment opportunities hosted at the hotel.

ARRIVING SOON

Additional facilities will open in phases, with The Cover, Sircle Collection’s private members’ club, and the main restaurant set to follow at a later date. The hotel is finalising plans for an in-house gym, but in the interim, a local fitness partner will provide complimentary access for hotel guests.



“We’re so proud to offer something truly distinctive in London. Sir Devonshire Square combines the intimacy of a boutique hotel with a strong connection to our East London creative spirit, with the refined design and comfort Sir Hotels is known for.” Mark Jonathan Heyburn, General Manager of Sir Devonshire Square.