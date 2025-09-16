DoubleTree by Hilton London Unveils Multi £Million Refurbishment of 201 New Guestrooms

The sixth floor will feature the Tower Deluxe rooms, while the seventh and eighth floors will house the Tower Executive category. The “Tower” naming was chosen to honour the area’s rich historical heritage, blending the hotel’s local roots with a fresh design approach suited for today’s travellers.

The refurbishment is the result of a creative collaboration between international designers Upperworth Studios, interior specialists Adrian Barboza Design, and project managers Morrison Design. Together, they’ve crafted rooms that are both stylish and comfortable, with design touches inspired by the beauty and history of London. Each room features a warm autumnal palette, deep reds, burnt oranges, and royal blues, alongside elegant finishes such as antique bronze hardware, modern lighting, and custom-designed furnishings. Details like open wardrobes, vanities with open shelving, and mini-fridges bring practical comfort to the sophisticated new look.

This transformation allows the hotel to broaden its appeal and attract a wider range of guests. While the hotel continues to cater strongly to business travellers, the newly introduced room types also make the property more accessible and attractive to families and leisure guests. The addition of sofa beds in many of the Tower Deluxe and Tower Executive rooms means 33 of the refurbished rooms can now accommodate families of three. Beyond that, newly created room categories including Connected Family Rooms and Queen Rooms with rollaway beds, have increased the hotel’s total family-friendly capacity to 75 rooms.

In line with Hilton’s Family Experience programme, the hotel has also introduced a range of family-focused touches. These include welcome letters for families featuring recommendations for nearby family oriented activities, kid-friendly breakfast options including pancakes, and helpful amenities for travelling families such as baby cots, changing mats, and colouring books all available upon request.

This refurbishment not only enhances the overall guest experience but positions DoubleTree by Hilton London - Tower of London to reach new markets while continuing to meet the needs of its loyal business clientele. The initial response has already shown strong interest across all segments from corporate groups to weekend leisure stays reaffirming the value of this investment.

Perched atop the newly refurbished hotel, Savage Garden remains a destination in its own right for both hotel guests and Londoners. Offering sky-high cocktails with panoramic views, its new cocktail menu, A Cocktail For Every Emotion, curated by Head Mixologist Alessandro Lintas, is designed to uplift moods while embracing sustainability through innovative techniques. Each cocktail highlights a key ingredient tied to a specific emotion; lemon for serotonin, peach for oxytocin, banana for dopamine, and mint for melatonin. With an expansive terrace, weekend bottomless brunches, and three versatile private event spaces, Savage Garden is the perfect setting for everything from relaxed drinks to unforgettable celebrations.