The Hemingways Collection Extends into the North Mara

The Hemingways Collection has acquired the eight luxury tents along the Njageteck River at Hemingways River Camp Mara (nee Richard’s River Camp) to their roster of luxury retreats in East Africa. In addition to River Camp Mara, Hemingways has also acquired Hemingways Retreat Kigali.

An existing member of the award winning Naboisho Conservancy, Hemingways is excited to become a tourism partner in the iconic Mara North Conservancy working with the over 1000 Masai community landowners and other tourism operators to continue to preserve over 73,000 acres of pristine wilderness. Mara North Conservancy was established in 2009 and is one of the largest community and private sector owned conservancies in Kenya, ensuring environmental sustainability coupled with sustainable community development.

Built by Richard Roberts, a third-generation conservationist, and his wife Liz, the camp was founded on a deep respect for nature, privacy, and personalized service. Under the Hemingways Collection, this legacy will as Hemingways blends intimacy with nature. The eight tents are comprised of six Luxury Tents, one Family Suite, and one Private Suite, River Camp Mara’s seclusion and warmth exceed luxury, and the roots in the land culminate to create unfiltered, personal, and unforgettable experiences that resonate. The connection to the land inspires practices to maintain the ecological integrity of the wildlife-rich corners of the Great Maasai Mara and its dedication to local communities helps empower women and children through education, healthcare, and sustainable livelihoods to build resilient communities.

Every guest interaction across the Collection centers around emotionally resonant experiences, and the identity behind Hemingways Collection is encapsulated in the phrase “Every Stay a Story.” Each property is focused on going beyond luxury and establishing a new precedent for how travelers view hospitality, setting themselves apart as ambassadors of experience and capturing the warmth, connection, and uniqueness that lies at the center of their ethos while celebrating the individuality of each property.

Signature spa experiences are led by local therapists who offer spa treatments and lead relaxation rituals, and camp’s exclusive access to the private region of the Mara North Conservatory offer both adult and family-friendly experiences including game drives and hot air balloon safaris.

For four decades, the Hemingways Group has played a defining role in Kenya’s hospitality sector. Since its foundation in 1988 with Hemingways Watamu on the Kenyan Coast, the hospitality group created the Hemingways Collection in 2013 and has since expanded across East Africa with Hemingways Nairobi, Hemingways Ol Seki Mara, and Hemingways Eden Residences.