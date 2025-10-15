Silversea’s Silver Nova begins 47-day Grand Voyage around Australia

Silversea, the leading experiential luxury and expedition travel brand, has departed on a 47-day circumnavigation of Australia. Following an elegant Bon Voyage luncheon at Albert Park Lake on October 14, Silversea’s guests left Melbourne aboard Silver Nova. This once-in-a-lifetime journey will enable immersive discovery in 23 destinations down under, from Australia’s iconic cities to the unspoiled shores of the Kimberley Coast, as well as rarely visited gems such as Busselton, Albany, Kangaroo Island, and more.

“We’re delighted to return to Australia once again with Silver Nova, the first in our innovative Nova Class and the most luxurious ship to sail in the region,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. “Our 47-day, 23-destination Grand Voyage Australia 2025 represents the uniquely immersive means of travel that we offer our guests here at Silversea. Taking in many of Australia’s iconic cities and hidden gems, the journey will include an array of exclusive experiences and events, crafted by our experts to connect guests with the country’s rich culture. As well as almost 170 shore excursions, including two S.A.L.T. culinary experiences hosted by renowned local chefs in Adelaide and Hobart, we will host two exclusive events — available only to guests on the Grand Voyage — in Port Douglas and Adelaide.”

From Melbourne, Silversea’s guests will discover Eden, Sydney on an overnight call, Newcastle, Brisbane, Mooloolaba, K’gari, Shute Harbor (Whitsunday Islands), Townsville, Cairns on an overnight call, Port Douglas, and Cooktown, before arriving in Darwin, where Silver Nova will remain overnight. On the voyage’s second segment, guests will journey to Benoa (Bali, Indonesia) on an overnight call, before returning to Australian shores with an overnight in Freemantle (Perth), and further calls in Busselton, Albany, Esperance, Port Lincoln, Adelaide overnight, Kangaroo Island, Robe, Hobart (Tasmania) overnight. Guests will return to Melbourne on November 30, 2025.

Among dozens of immersive experiences on offer, highlight shore excursions will include a reef and rainforest flight-seeing experience over the UNESCO-listed Great Barrier Reef and Daintree Rainforest; snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef with a Master Reef Guide, with a small-boat cruise through the Whitsundays; and an insight into Australia’s pearl culture at the Broken Bay Pearl Farm in New South Wales. Guests will also be able to dive deeper into the island continent’s exquisite cuisine through Silversea’s S.A.L.T. (Sea and Land Taste) culinary program. Experiences ashore include:

ADELAIDE: S.A.L.T. Journey through Adelaide’s Beautiful Botanic Garden with a Star of the South Australia Culinary Scene

In Adelaide, Silversea’s guests can opt to spend the day with Chef Tom Tilbury at Adelaide Botanic Gardens, enjoying a guided garden tour with herb foraging. A four-course luncheon at The Botanic Lodge will follow, with premium South Australian wine pairings. Tilbury outlines sustainable, ethical sourcing and how the garden informs seasonal menu development, offering travellers a fascinating insight into authentic Australian fare.

HOBART, TASMANIA: S.A.L.T. Tasmania’s Wild Tastes with Hunting, Fishing, Wood-Fire Cooking Star Chef Analiese Gregory

In Tasmania, guests can also choose to embark on a Tasmanian culinary heritage experience with Chef Analiese Gregory, as part of the S.A.L.T. culinary program. After a scenic drive to Franklin, they will arrive at the Bowmont, a two-story heritage listed building on the banks of the Huon River, where Analiese will lead a masterclass on techniques using local ingredients. A delectable luncheon will follow, prepared using Tasmanian produce.

Celebrated chefs and culinary experts Tjok Maya Kerthyasa and Analiese Gregory will be embarking Silver Nova during the Grand Voyage as part of Silversea’s S.A.L.T. program, enriching the travel experience for guests with their expertise. Kerthyasa will embark on November 8 in Benoa, Bali, disembarking in Fremantle on November 14, while Gregory will offer culinary insights between Adelaide and Melbourne, from November 22 to November 30.

The pair will host specially developed S.A.L.T. Lab classes (on Balinese and Tasmanian food cultures, respectively), deliver S.A.L.T. Talks in the Venetian Lounge with cooking demonstrations and tastings, and present a course at the S.A.L.T. Chef’s Table. Each activity will provide opportunities for guests to interact with Kerthyasa and Gregory.

In addition to the Bon Voyage luncheon at Albert Park Lake, Silversea’s guests traveling on the Grand Voyage Australia 2025 will enjoy two exclusive events:

PORT DOUGLAS, OCTOBER 30 – Flames of the Forest

Silversea’s guests will step into a fairy tale of natural beauty, nestled amidst the Wet Tropics of North Queensland at the first of two exclusive events. Flames of the Forest will transport travellers beyond their imagination into a spellbinding, candlelit rainforest hideaway. This multi-award-winning dining experience creates unforgettable memories under a black silk canopy in an intimate, natural setting.

ADELAIDE, NOVEMBER 22 – Botanical Sanctuary: An Exclusive Culinary Experience

Nestled in 50 hectares, guests will also discover the beautifully maintained gardens and stunning architecture of Adelaide’s Botanic Gardens. Amidst spectacular scenery, travellers will savour an exquisite dinner, crafted by South Australia’s chef-of-the-moment Tom Tilbury, whose on-site Botanic Lodge offers a truly distinctive dining experience in one of nature’s most graceful settings.

Silversea’s upcoming Grand Voyages include the Grand Voyage South Pacific Expedition 2026 aboard Silver Cloud, the Grand Voyage Mediterranean 2026 aboard Silver Spirit, and the Grand Voyage South America 2027 aboard Silver Nova.

