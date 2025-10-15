United Schedules First Starlink-Equipped Mainline Flight for Take Off

United will make history tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET when United flight 2940 takes off from Newark/New York to Houston, marking the first time a major U.S. airline has offered Starlink Wi-Fi on a mainline flight with connectivity across both personal devices and inflight entertainment screens. The airline expects to install Starlink on up to 15 mainline 737-800 planes each month; more than half of United’s regional fleet already offers Starlink. By the end of the year, the airline expects to have an additional aircraft type certified to offer Starlink.

More than 170 customers onboard the Boeing 737-800 will enjoy the same kind of high-speed, low-latency internet experience they have at home, unlocking experiences like live TV and streaming services, shopping, gaming and more. On October 15, the Starlink-equipped mainline aircraft is also expected to fly from Houston (IAH) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) on flight 365 and Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Houston (IAH) on flight 445 where it will end the day in Houston.

United will install two Starlink antennas on each 737-800 aircraft. The airline is set to install nearly 2,940 antennas across its entire fleet – the flight number for the first customer flight.

Starlink Wi-Fi is free for United MileagePlus® members, and customers will receive a notification before their flight if it’s equipped with Starlink.

“We’re committed to raising the bar when it comes to the onboard experience, and with Starlink, we’re changing how people fly,” said David Kinzelman, United’s Chief Customer Officer. “Whether it’s catching a live game, streaming an award show or working, United customers won’t miss a beat when they’re onboard a Starlink-equipped flight.”

United’s Starlink is breaking the Wi-Fi barrier, and the new service unlocks a new way to travel with experiences like:

- Live streaming: Whether you catch a live sports event, watch a favorite movie or show and more, passengers can access their personal streaming services without buffering, lag or need to download in advance.

- Real-time work collaboration: Download/upload files, share and edit documents, and stay in sync with your team in real-time.

- Gaming at 30,000 feet: Pick up where you left off and play live games and follow along on live gaming streaming services.

- Seamless shopping: Stay connected online, schedule grocery delivery and make restaurant and travel reservations all from the comfort of your seat.

- Connect multiple devices at once: Customers will be able to access Starlink on all devices at once, like their seatback screen, phone, tablet, computer and more.

United’s first Starlink-equipped regional flight took place on a regional jet in May 2025, and the airline now has Starlink installed on more than half of the aircraft in its regional fleet. Initial customer scores on those flights have been noteworthy with 90% of customers appreciating the ability to stream onboard with Starlink’s high-speed, easy-to-use and consistent connection.

The rollout of Starlink across United’s fleet aligns with the airline’s plans to have 300,000+ seatback screens across its fleet – more than any other U.S. airline – as it takes delivery of hundreds of new airplanes and retrofits existing aircraft. Over the last several years, United has invested billions of dollars in enhancing the customer experience, and by providing more value for customers, the airline aims to earn stronger brand loyalty.

See here for visual assets and visit united.com/starlink for additional information.