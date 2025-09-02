Future Hospitality Summit Launches PitchPoint for Hospitality & Tech Startups

The Future Hospitality Summit – FHS World is giving hospitality brands and technology start-ups a unique opportunity to promote their business and connect with investors with PitchPoint, one of a host of new features at FHS World 2025.

Bringing together start-ups and investors seeking to scale innovation in the hospitality and tourism sectors, PitchPoint offers a focused, deal-driven format to create meaningful business opportunities and match new businesses with the right set of investors, reinforcing FHS World’s commitment to driving innovation and entrepreneurship.

Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench, organiser of FHS World, said: “This brilliant new matchmaking feature is an enhancement of our traditional start-up competition that, over the years, has recognised and rewarded countless entrepreneurs of today that are shaping the hospitality sector of tomorrow and beyond.

“With PitchPoint, start-ups are even more under the spotlight, with their very own platform that brings greater focus, more opportunities, connects them with the right investors and experts, and creates a real impact. It’s one of the many exciting new features at FHS World 2025, and we can’t wait for its debut at Madinat Jumeirah this October.”

PitchPoint is available to start-ups that innovate hospitality operations and enhance the guest experience through technology-driven solutions, as well as established brands that plan to enter the Middle East and Africa market within two years. For full details, visit the PitchPoint page on the FHS World website.

ADVERTISEMENT