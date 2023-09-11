THE PENINSULA CELEBRATES “ALL THINGS BRITISH” TO HERALD THE OPENING OF THE PENINSULA LONDON

To spotlight the opening of The Peninsula London, The Peninsula’s magnificent new property in the heart of Belgravia, The Peninsula will welcome guests at all its hotels to enjoy a taste of British culture. With a series of special amenities and menus, including a classically British Peninsula Afternoon Tea, the storied hospitality brand will offer a sampling of “All Things British” to discerning travellers all over the world.

The programme, which will launch in tandem with The Peninsula London’s debut on 12 September, will also allow each Peninsula hotel to introduce its own creative tributes to British culture – including special events, meals, gifts, and décor.

Time-Honoured British Cuisine and Treats

“All Things British” will invite guests at Peninsula properties to enjoy some of the country’s traditional culinary creations. Morning diners at the hotels’ signature Lobby restaurants, for instance, will be able to choose from a variety of favourite British breakfast dishes – such as Kedgeree, and fully cooked English Breakfast. Overnight guests will also be treated to a delicious selection of English toffee and handmade fudge as turn-down amenities in every Peninsula room and suite.

Peninsula guests can also opt for a special British Afternoon Tea, which will be served in each hotel’s Lobby restaurant during the promotion period. Created especially for The Peninsula by Group Executive Chef Florian Trento, the menu will feature classic British dishes such as Coronation Chicken Sandwich, Eton Mess Roulade and Trifle. Special beverage choices and premium teas will also be offered.

Fine British Specialty Gifts

To further celebrate British artisanship, The Peninsula Boutique at select properties will offer guests and visitors a curated series of fine British gift items. Merchandise includes porcelain tea sets, the Peter Rabbit™ collection and more, all available exclusively through partnerships with The Peninsula.

Stylish Grandeur in the Heart of Belgravia

Superbly situated between Hyde Park Corner and Wellington Arch, The Peninsula London is located at one of the city’s most prestigious addresses. The elegant, newly built hotel, impeccably designed to harmonise with surrounding heritage buildings and centred around an expansive inner courtyard, is just moments from many of London’s most iconic attractions – including Buckingham Palace, The Royal Parks, The Palace of Westminster, Harrods and the boutiques of Bond Street.

Many of the hotel’s 190 guest rooms and suites, exquisitely crafted by world-renowned architect and designer of interiors Peter Marino, have floor-to ceiling-windows overlooking the historic architecture of the surrounding district. The hotel’s premier stay options include the opulent Peninsula Suite, which includes a private screening room, gym, dedicated transport drop-off and pick-up service. When it is interconnected with six other rooms and suites on the floor, it can encompass a palatial space of nearly 1,490 sq m – one of the largest private suites available in London.

The world-class dining available at The Peninsula London includes Brooklands, whose splendid multi-space setting honours classic British motorsport and aviation, and whose modern British cuisine is created by Michelin-starred Chef Director Claude Bosi; and Canton Blue, where both the fare and décor pay tribute to the maritime spice-trade routes connecting Britain and Asia. The property also offers two sleek cocktail bars, an exclusive cigar lounge, and an elegant Boutique & Café; The Peninsula Spa & Wellness Centre, offering revitalising wellness and beauty treatments; several impressive event venues, including a grand ballroom; and a shopping arcade featuring nine luxury boutiques.

Guests wishing to plan a stay or an event at the stunning new hotel can take advantage of a special introductory promotion, bookable through 30 November 2023. The offer includes daily breakfast, use of a House car, fully flexible check-in and check-out with Peninsula Time, and other benefits. More information can be found at The Peninsula London’s website, www.peninsula.com/london.