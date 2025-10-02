Discover Irving-Las Colinas: The Newest Luxury Hotspot in Texas

With the reflagging of the city’s premium resort as The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, and a $10 million renovation to the Toyota Music Factory, Irving is stepping into the spotlight as an unexpected luxe getaway.

Once known primarily as a corporate hub, Irving is stepping into the national spotlight as a luxury destination in Texas. Ideally situated between Dallas and Fort Worth, this centrally located city blends urban glamour with authentic Texas charm. At its heart lies Las Colinas — a visionary 12,000-acre master-planned urban center that seamlessly combines picturesque residential areas, soaring office towers, and scenic waterways. With 56 small lakes, including the 87-acre Lake Carolyn, as well as trails, parks, museums, and cultural institutions, Las Colinas truly feels like a city within a city. Anchored by luxury amenities, romantic lakeside escapes, and a sophisticated mix of fine dining and foodie favorites, Irving–Las Colinas is emerging as one of the most compelling places to visit for a weekend getaway in the Lone Star State.

A Newly Reimagined 5-star Resort

A major milestone in Irving’s transformation came in 2024 with the reflagging of the city’s signature resort as The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas. The property’s sweeping views, elegant daybeds, and glowing firepits overlooking the scenic golf course have quickly become an emblem of Irving’s romantic, resort-style atmosphere and the perfect place for a relaxing staycation. With world-class spa facilities, championship golf, elevated dining, and impeccable service, the resort offers a refined retreat.

An Urban Playground

The Toyota Music Factory has been revitalized with a $10 million plaza renovation and improvements to the neighboring public spaces, resulting in a vibrant destination for concerts, festivals, and outdoor dining. A short distance away, Lake Carolyn provides a surprising recreational aspect to the city, with options for paddleboarding, kayaking, and other water sports.

A Premier Business Address

Long recognized as the “Headquarters of Headquarters,” Irving has more headquarters per capita than any other U.S. city, underscoring its economic strength. Wells Fargo’s relocation of 3,000+ employees to a new campus adjacent to the Toyota Music Factory is fueling even more activity and investment, energizing the surrounding entertainment district and supporting the city’s evolving identity as a place to work, stay, and play. The city’s luxury amenities, vibrant entertainment district, and the adjacent Irving Convention Center make it an ideal destination for meetings and conventions, offering groups a walkable, all-in-one experience.

A Gourmet Getaway and Cultural Immersion

Irving is also one of the most culturally diverse cities in the United States, with ZIP code 75038 ranked among the top 10 most diverse nationally. This diversity shapes nearly every aspect of the visitor experience from vibrant cultural festivals and live music to a culinary scene that spans global flavors. Irving’s romantic gondola rides through its charming canals, reminiscent of Old-World Europe, offer couples a sunset escape unlike anywhere else in Texas. Together, these elements create a destination that is rich in culture and uniquely Texan.

“We’re redefining Irving’s place on the map as the sophisticated, culturally vibrant destination between Dallas and Fort Worth,” said Lori Sirmen of Visit Irving. “It’s elevated, authentic, and unmistakably Texan.”