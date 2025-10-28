Thai Airways invests in Digital Loyalty Transformation with IBS Software’s iLoyal Platform

IBS Software, a global leader in SaaS solutions for the travel industry, announced that Thai Airways International Public Company Limited has selected IBS Software’s iLoyal platform to digitally transform and modernise the THAI’s Royal Orchid Plus Programme.

At the heart of this digital transformation strategy is the deployment of IBS Software’s iLoyal platform, designed to deliver more personalised, connected and rewarding experience for Royal Orchid Plus members. The platform will provide Thai Airways with a future-ready loyalty foundation, ensuring members benefit from seamless digital touchpoints across their travel journey.

With its advanced AI and data-driven capabilities, iLoyal will enable Thai Airways to accelerate member engagement across the customer lifecycle, design targeted promotions and expand opportunities beyond traditional rewards programmes. The platform’s open architecture also supports integration with partners in banking, retail, hospitality, and lifestyle, enhancing the overall value of Royal Orchid Plus.

“Thai Airways understands the power of loyalty in driving meaningful customer relationships,” said Marcus Puffer, Head of Loyalty Solutions, IBS Software. “With iLoyal, we will help future-proof Royal Orchid Plus, enabling Thai Airways to deliver the digital-first experiences today’s travellers expect.”

“As loyalty expectations evolve across the APAC region, Thai Airways’ selection of IBS Software reflects our commitment to helping airlines transform into digital retailers,” added Gautam Shekar, APAC Region Head, IBS Software, “Thai Airways is an iconic carrier, and we are proud to support their journey of innovation.”

Kittiphong Sansomboon, Chief Commercial Officer, Thai Airways said “Strengthening our loyalty programme is a key priority. This investment marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey, focusing on the programme’s “Power of Plus” - Plus Value Propositions, Plus Members, and Plus Revenue - to transform Royal Orchid Plus to be future-ready and to continue supporting THAI’s business growth”

The implementation of IBS Software’s iLoyal platform reinforces the company’s leadership in airline loyalty solutions across the APAC region and reflects Thai Airways’ strategic focus on digital transformation to deliver next-generation customer experiences.”

For more information on IBS Software’s loyalty management solutions, visit here.