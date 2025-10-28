myPlane rolls out AI-driven demand and pricing capabilities for charter bookings

myPlane, the world’s first online booking engine for commercial charter flights, has today announced a suite of AI capabilities that turn charter enquiries into market pricing insights, giving airline revenue teams the data to track demand and set margins with confidence.

The new features – already available in myPlane Premium – address a long-standing information gap that has limited revenue optimisation and demand forecasting in commercial charter. With most sales still running through decades-old manual processes, airlines have no reliable record of what was requested, what was quoted, or why deals were lost.

Juuso Klemola, co-founder of myPlane, said: “Without data, charter teams are operating in the dark. Once every enquiry, quote and order is captured into a distribution system, airlines can leverage AI to forecast seasonal demand, see how their quotes stack up, and capture revenue that would otherwise be missed. The shift towards digital is now more beneficial than ever.”

Built to help airlines deliver higher yields through commercial charter bookings, the enhanced platform includes AI-powered quotation management that converts email enquiries into offer drafts, dynamic market pricing insights, automated offer tracking and performance analytics, as well as data reports to enable insights-driven, strategic decisions.

Airlines capture usable data from day one, allowing them to adjust their rates based on actual market behaviour. Meanwhile, B2B travel buyers – including group travel specialists, tour operators, charter brokers, and corporate travel agents – receive faster, more structured charter offers from airlines.

With 150+ airlines and 1,500 B2B users on board, myPlane continues to accelerate the shift towards more efficient, data-driven commercial charter bookings.