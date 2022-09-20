TAT holds glamorous ‘New York Fashion Week’ night out

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) New York Office organised an exclusive ‘New York Fashion Week’ night out on 14 September, 2022, at cutting-edge social club Gospel in the world-famous Manhattan neighbourhood of SoHo, at which was launched the new NeoRama collection by leading Thai designers.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “This high-profile event featured the beauty and style of Thai fashion, and offered a look at the fascinating world of Thai heritage and culture, in what was a well-timed showcase during one of the world’s biggest fashion occasions.”

Hosted by Miss Universe Thailand contest copyright holder TPN Global and Art Hearts Foundation alongside TAT, the event was also supported by Methawee ‘Plu’ Sayampol aka ‘Pattaya Hart’, Miss Gay America 2020/2021, and prominent Emmy-nominated journalist Chaleampon ‘Oates’ Ritthichai.

The NeoRama collection was presented by Miss Universe Thailand 2022 Anna Sueangam-iam, Miss Thailand Manita Duangkham Farmer, and three Miss Universe Thailand runners-up Kanyalak Nookaew, Suchata Chuangsri, and Renita Veronica Pagana, who served as the cultural, fashion, and tourism ambassadors at the New York Fashion Week, which ran from 9-14 September, 2022.

Inspired by the epic Sanskrit tale The Ramayana, the collection was designed by stylists from Hirun Bangkok, Prive, and UNIX, each presenting their own creative interpretation of the story through their pieces.

Renowned for its eye-catching evening wear that blends traditional styles from all provinces in Thailand, Hirun Bangkok’s pieces for the NeoRama collection included elaborate creations that incorporated patterned Thai silks depicting monkeys, angels, and giants.

Known for meticulous lacing, embroidery, and impeccable detailing, Prive Couture’s designs for the collection were inspired by traditional Thai shawls and sarongs with the colours of white and gold to mirror the costume colours worn by the protagonists of the Ramayana tale.

The unisex daywear brand, UNIX took a modern approach to its NeoRama pieces, creating multi-functional outfits that drew on ancient Thai pantomime characters with new details and Thai street styles.

Mr. Santi Sawangcharoen, TAT New York and TAT Toronto Offices Director, said “Thailand has a tradition-rich heritage with immense cultural value placed on creativity, art, and design. The opportunity to partner with top Thai talent to bring the beautiful narrative of the Ramayana to life during the New York Fashion Week is very exciting.”

Given away on the night as a prize was a roundtrip ticket from New York to Bangkok sponsored by United Royal International Inc. and a four-night stay at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon and The Standard, Hua Hin. Guests were also able to try a Thai-inspired cocktail that Gospel offered on its menu throughout the New York Fashion Week.