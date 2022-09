Jonathan Worsley, Chairman & CEO, The Bench officially launched the Future Hospitality Summit today with an opening speech that welcomed over 1000 hospitality investment decision makers from leading hospitality companies around the world.

Jonathan also introduced Gemma Greenwood as the FHS MC for the upcoming days of the conference.

Older TAT holds glamorous ‘New York Fashion Week’ night out Newer Netherlands Lifts the Last of Its COVID-19 Travel Restrictions