Emirates to launch two new France routes next month

Emirates will resume flights from Dubai to Nice from July 2nd and Lyon from July 9th, initially offering 4 flights a week to each city.

The move is in line with France easing its entry requirements for visitors.

The lifting of entry restrictions will enable travellers based in the UAE to visit France without the need for quarantine.

From today, Emirates customers in the UAE are eligible for quarantine-free entry into France if they have completed the two week period after taking both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine.

In addition, fully vaccinated customers must also hold a negative Covid-19 PCR-RT valid for 72 hours prior to departure, or a Rapid Antigen test result no more than 48 hours old.

Emirates will serve both Nice and Lyon with a widebody Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Emirates currently operates 14 weekly flights to/from Paris, flying its flagship A380, fitted with its latest premium economy product and refreshed products across every cabin.

As more international destinations begin easing their entry restrictions, Emirates will expand its services to provide more choice and convenience for customers who can now plan travel to more than 30 cities in 19 countries.