TAP Soars to New Heights: Summer 2023 Brings Increased Flight Offerings to US, Brazil, and More

TAP presents the main summer news at Lisbon airport, highlighting the offer of ten more flights per week to the United States of America, six more to Brazil and one more daily flight to Faro during summer peak.

In the United States, TAP will increase its offer with three extra flights a week to Boston (for a total of 14 a week), three more weekly flights to Miami (10 in total), one extra flight a week to Chicago and San Francisco (increasing from four to five flights a week) and two extra flights a week to Washington, which will increase from eight to ten flights a week.

In Brazil, TAP increases the number of flights per week by six, with one more to Belem (for a total of four flights per week), Belo Horizonte (seven), Brasilia and Salvador (six flights per week each) and also Sao Paulo, which increases from 18 to 20 flights per week.

The Portuguese community in Venezuela will benefit from one more flight a week to Caracas, for a total of three flights a week.

Tel Aviv, in Israel, will have one daily flight next summer, which corresponds to two more flights per week than in the summer of 2022.

Faro will have one more flight a day to Lisbon, increasing to four daily flights, and timetables have been optimized so that flight connections to and from the main tourist source markets, such as the United States of America or Brazil, are faster and more comfortable for passengers, making the destination even more competitive and accessible.

The island of Porto Santo, in Madeira, will once again be served with one direct flight per day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Portuguese Company also presents two new seasonal summer destinations in the Balearic Islands, Palma de Mallorca (six flights per week) and Menorca, with four flights per week, which join Ibiza, which returns to the destinations offer this summer, with an increase from five to seven flights per week.

Other seasonal routes offered during the summer period by TAP, such as Naples and Tangiers, will also be resumed.