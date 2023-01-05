TAP launches mega-price promotion with flights starting at 59 euros

TAP is launching a mega-price promotion with offers that you can’t refuse. Roundtrip flights from Portugal and to all the national airline’s European destinations from 59 euros, African destinations from 119 euros, the United States from 389 euros, Canada with prices starting at 319 euros and Brazil with flights available from 549 euros, all taxes included for purchases at www.flytap.com.

If you are travelling from the United States of America, flights to Portugal will start at 359 euros and the rest of Europe with prices starting at 299 euros. From Canada, you can find flights to Portugal from 310 euros and to other European destinations from 359 euros. For flights departing from Brazil, Portugal starts at 663 euros and the rest of Europe with flights available from 594 euros.

Prices are valid on flights operated by TAP for minimum stays of three days (Europe and North Africa) and five days in other markets, and maximum stays of one month.

The promotional tickets included in this campaign can be purchased between today and 15 January, for journeys to be made until 31 December 2023 (excluding 31 March to 17 April, 15 July to 31 August and 15 December to 31 December 2023).

More information about this campaign can be found at: www.flytap.com/discount-flights.