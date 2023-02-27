Swoop Airlines Launches Clothing Line with Unique Debut Product:

Today, Swoop, Canada’s leading ultra-low-cost airline announced the launch of a clothing line called Swoopwear, with an innovative debut product, coined “The Warmest Hoodie Ever.

”While the hoodie itself is a simple cotton and polyester blend, it’s “the warmest ever” because each limited-edition hoodie comes with round-trip airfare to a warm and sunny destination of the purchaser’s choice—giving Canadians an easy and affordable escape when winter is at its peak.

“As Canada’s leading ULCC, our travellers often remark on how their Swoop flights cost less than “a pair of designer jeans” or “a tank of gas”. We decided to bring this concept to life with the introduction of the Warmest Hoodie Ever to remind Canadians how easy and affordable it is to find the perfect beach vacation with Swoop: Just scan, fly, beach.”

Swoop offers more sun-flying routes than any other Canadian ULCC, boasting over 100 flights weekly to 13 beautiful vacation destinations. With the Warmest Hoodie Ever, Canadians can fly roundtrip to destinations across the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean for the low price of $99*.

“It’s safe to say most Canadians dream about hitting the beach at some point during the winter. The Warmest Hoodie Ever makes it easier and more affordable than ever – reinforcing Swoop’s core brand values.” – David Giovando, Group Creative Director, OLIVER

Swoop is only selling 100 hoodies, but Canadians can always access ultra-convenient flights to sunny beach getaways at ultra-not-expensive fares. Canadians can also unlock exclusive discounts on vacation packages at all-inclusive resorts when they book their ultra-not-expensive flight as part of a Swoop Getaway. For added convenience, Swoop flights to warm and sunny destinations are also available through WestJet Vacations.

*We’re kind of joking, all hoodies are warm, but this one gets you a $500 flight voucher, which can buy you a plane ticket somewhere warm with Swoop. The Warmest Hoodie ever is $99 CAD before tax and quantities are limited to 100 hoodies. Full terms and conditions here.