Switchfly named Best-in-Class Customer Loyalty Technology Provider by Loyalty360

Switchfly, the travel loyalty technology that drives revenue, has been recognized as a 2025 Best-in-Class Customer Loyalty Technology provider by Loyalty360, the Association for Customer Loyalty.

Announced during the 2025 Loyalty360 Loyalty Expo in Orlando, the Best-in-Class Awards spotlight companies that are redefining what loyalty means today – through strategy, technology, and real-world results. Winners were selected through a rigorous review process by Loyalty360’s editorial staff, analysts, award judges, and nominations from leading brands and partners.

“This recognition from Loyalty360 validates what we’ve been building at Switchfly – innovative technology that transforms loyalty programs into revenue drivers,” said Nowell Outlaw, CEO of Switchfly. “Our clients aren’t just looking for another booking platform; they need a solution that can turn travel rewards into measurable business results. This award reflects our team’s commitment to helping brands create travel experiences that keep customers engaged and coming back.”

“Switchfly’s recognition as a Best-in-Class winner for Customer Loyalty Technology is a testament to their continued innovation and commitment to helping brands deliver memorable experiences and rewards for their customers and employees. As a valued Loyalty360 member, we look forward to seeing how they continue to help shape the future of loyalty,” added Mark Johnson, CEO of Loyalty360.

Trusted by leading airlines, hospitality groups, financial institutions, and HR tech platforms, Switchfly delivers the infrastructure behind high-performing travel loyalty programs. Its platform combines white-label booking, dynamic packaging, and AI-powered personalization to turn travel rewards into powerful revenue engines.

Each year, Switchfly facilitates over 2 million bookings and processes more than $2 billion in transactions. This latest recognition from Loyalty360 reinforces the company’s growing reputation as a loyalty technology leader – offering the scale, flexibility, and innovation modern brands need to stay competitive.