SWISS serves up St. Gallen gourmet specialities from the Neue Blumenau

SWISS is taking its Business and First Class guests on a gourmet trip to Canton St. Gallen in the latest phase of its ‘SWISS Taste of Switzerland’ inflight culinary programme, which began last week.

The new meals have been created by Bernadette Lisibach, starred chef at the reputed Neue Blumenau restaurant in the village of Lömmenschwil. SWISS’s Premium Economy Class passengers will also enjoy a three-course inflight meal that has been inspired by Canton St. Gallen specialities.

For the next three months Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will be serving its First and Business Class guests culinary delights that have been concocted in collaboration with the Neue Blumenau restaurant in Lömmenschwil, Canton St. Gallen. The gourmet locale not far from Lake Constance is home to Michelin-starred executive chef Bernadette Lisibach, who is renowned for her down-to-earth creations using local regional ingredients.

Bernadette Lisibach has been delighting the Neue Blumenau’s patrons with her traditional yet freshly-interpreted cuisine for the past eleven years. Her skills and creativity have already earned her the GaultMillau 2015 Chef of the Year award, her first Michelin star (in 2019) and 17 GaultMillau points. For SWISS Taste of Switzerland she has put an even firmer focus on specialities from Canton St. Gallen, to help further acquaint SWISS’s premium travellers on long-haul services from Zurich with Switzerland’s vast culinary variety.

“The gourmet creations of Bernadette Lisibach are a byword for a sound and simple approach, sheer enjoyment and quality of the highest order,” says Julia Hillenbrand, SWISS’s Head of Brand Experience. “It’s a combination that is an excellent fit with our company. And I’m delighted that our inflight guests can now sample her skills and gain a taste of the culinary offerings of Canton St. Gallen.”

“My creations have never been served at such altitudes before,” adds Bernadette Lisibach. “But I’m pleased and privileged to have this unique opportunity to work together with SWISS to put a little piece of Switzerland on the plates of so many people from all over the globe.”

SWISS guests travelling in Premium Economy Class on flights from Switzerland will also be offered the additional inflight food option of a three-course meal featuring specialities from the Lake Constance region. The new menu cards for SWISS First, SWISS Business and SWISS Premium Economy travellers are attached to this media release.

Twenty years of gourmet dining aloft

SWISS has been taking the First, Business and Premium Economy Class travellers on its long-haul services from Switzerland on a journey of culinary discovery through the country’s various regions since December 2002. Every three months a new Michelin-starred and GaultMillau-point top chef is invited to present ‘their’ canton to SWISS passengers aloft by creating a varied selection of top-quality meals with a particular focus on regional and seasonal specialities. The meals are also accompanied by wine and cheese specialities from the region concerned. In its 20-year success story to date, ‘SWISS Taste of Switzerland’ has welcomed aboard 77 guest chefs representing every one of Switzerland’s 26 cantons