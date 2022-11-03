Picture Perfect Indian Weddings At Avani+ Khao Lak Resort Thailand

There is no shortage of reasons why Avani+ Khao Lak Resort makes the ideal destination wedding choice. This exotic, tropical locale offers a plethora of venues for hosting your special day.

Weddings are all about love, memories and shared happiness, but they also require a lot of logistical fine tuning for perfect dreaminess to be achieved. Most bridal couples want their day to be as special as possible for themselves as well as for the family and friends they share it with. With a diversity of landscapes from ballroom to beach, and unforgettable scenery; a wedding or honeymoon at Avani+ Khao Lak is simply irresistible.

From our elegant ballroom catering for up to 350 people for a sit-down-dinner to other swoon-worthy venues you have your pick of places to celebrate. Stage an intimate ‘I do’ on the beach, or cocktails by tealight in the garden – let us bring your big day to life in beautiful, vivid colour. Start your happily ever after with extravagant multi-day affairs packed full of celebration and tradition. Through all the many rituals and ceremonies leading up to your big day, we take care of every detail so you can enjoy the start of your journey together with family and friends.

Imagine a Pooja party in a private Royal Beachfront Pool Villa. And a tropical garden Mehendi followed by a lavish Sangeet bursting with colour and entertainment in a dreamy ballroom and partying into the night. Picture your main ceremony beneath a beautiful mandap on the golden sandy beach and a Baraat procession with a few fun surprises. From Khao Lak’s most elegant ballroom to other swoon-worthy venues you have your pick of places to celebrate. Bridal couples are encouraged to choose the different parts of their perfect day and a dedicated in-house wedding specialist threads all the pieces to together into a love story for the ages.

Our wedding specialists assist couples with all the planning and myriad details - from designing authentic Indian menus prepared by the inhouse Indian chef, to decorations, wedding cakes and accommodation packages, we make your bridal celebrations effortless and relaxing so you can get on with the business of love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outside of the ceremony and reception, Khao Lak is unmatched in the diversity of activities it offers couples and their family and friends. Home to unspoilt beaches and breathtaking nature, honeymooners can enjoy this rugged, unique coastline by foot, boat, bike or wet suit. Whether you want to learn to cook local cuisine in one of Thailand’s most acclaimed Michelin Guide restaurants, enjoy healing spa treatments or just laze on the beach and soak up the sun; Khao Lak’s culture and natural beauty is unsurpassable.