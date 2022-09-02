SWISS brings starred cuisine from Zurich’s Baur au Lac aboard

SWISS will be offering its First and Business Class travellers culinary delights in collaboration with Zurich’s traditional Baur au Lac hotel from today onwards in the latest chapter of the airline’s ‘SWISS Taste of Switzerland’ inflight foodservice programme

he new meals have been created by top chefs Laurent Eperon and Maximilian Müller of the hotel’s Pavillon gourmet restaurant. SWISS Premium Economy Class passengers can also enjoy a range of food specialities inspired by the Zurich region.

For the next three months, Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will be offering its First and Business Class travellers culinary creations from Zurich’s world-famous Baur au Lac. The traditional five-star hotel beside Lake Zurich is, like SWISS, committed to the highest product and service quality. So the new collaboration with the hotel’s own Pavillon gourmet restaurant provides SWISS with an excellent opportunity to pamper its inflight guests at the highest level.

Laurent Eperon and Maximilian Müller, the two chefs de cuisine of the two-Michelin-star and 18-GaultMillau-point Pavillon, will be treating SWISS’s premium travellers on long-haul services from Switzerland to their modern interpretation of French haute cuisine. For their ‘SWISS Taste of Switzerland’ creations they have also drawn strongly on specialities from Canton Zurich to help further familiarize SWISS’s customers with Switzerland’s sheer culinary variety.

“SWISS and the Baur au Lac are both closely connected with Zurich, and both put a firm and consistent emphasis on tradition and top quality,” says SWISS Head of Brand Experience Julia Hillenbrand. “I am delighted that we will be offering our guests the culinary creations of these award-winning chefs from this leading Zurich establishment over the next three months.”

“High quality combined with top-notch service are becoming more and more important to more and more people,” adds Pavillon chef de cuisine Laurent Eperon. “At the Baur au Lac we’ve been providing both for over 175 years now. So we’re especially pleased to have the opportunity, through our team-up with SWISS, to offer this experience to guests beyond our hotel, too.”

Travellers in Premium Economy Class on SWISS flights from Switzerland will also be offered an inflight menu inspired by regional culinary specialities of Canton Zurich.