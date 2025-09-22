Meliá expands its footprint in Argentina with new hotel in Salta

Meliá Hotels International, the leading Spanish hotel group, continues to advance its growth strategy in Latin America, particularly in key destinations across Argentina, with the signing of a new hotel in the city of Salta. The current Hotel Alejandro I, one of the city’s most iconic establishments, will join the portfolio of Affiliated by Meliá hotels.

Committed to destinations with strong tourism and cultural potential, Meliá Hotels International will welcome Hotel Alejandro I Affiliated by Meliá to its expanding presence in Argentina this coming October. Located in the heart of Salta, in the country’s northwest region, the hotel is just steps away from Plaza 9 de Julio, Salta Cathedral, and other major landmarks in the historic center.Hotel Alejandro I Affiliated by Meliá features 167 rooms and a comprehensive range of facilities, including a restaurant, bar, spa, gym, MICE spaces, and parking. Its prime location in a city renowned for its colonial architecture, vibrant cultural life, and privileged natural surroundings makes it the ideal choice for travelers seeking unique experiences.Operating under a franchise model, the hotel is located just 10 kilometers from Martín Miguel de Güemes International Airport, which connects Salta to major cities in Argentina and international destinations such as São Paulo, Lima, Asunción, and Panama (the latter starting in September). This connectivity enhances its appeal for both leisure and MICE tourism.“Argentina is a country with immense tourism and cultural appeal, and Salta stands out as one of its most authentic and promising destinations. The addition of Hotel Alejandro I to our portfolio—an iconic property with a strong reputation—allows us to continue growing with trusted local partners and offer our guests unique experiences in destinations with a distinct identity,” said Gabriel Escarrer, President and CEO of Meliá Hotels International.With this new addition, Meliá Hotels International continues to move forward in its global expansion strategy and reaffirms its commitment to the sustainable development of tourism in Latin America. The group currently operates five hotels in Argentina and, with this new project, has four more in the pipeline.​