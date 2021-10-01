Qatar Airways to boost Egypt connections

Qatar Airways will launch a new service to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on December 3rd.

The carrier will offer twice weekly flights.

The new route will follow the resumption of operations to Luxor on November 23rd, with four weekly flights.

In a further expansion of services to Egypt, Qatar Airways will also increase its Cairo service starting from today, increasing flights to the capital to triple daily.

The resumption of operations to Luxor and launching of flights to Sharm El-Sheikh sees Qatar Airways now operate a total of 34 weekly flights to Egypt.

The new services will be operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring 12 seats in first class and 132 seats in economy.

The resumption of operations to Luxor and the launch of flights to Sharm El-Sheikh will enable passengers flying to and from these destinations to enjoy seamless connectivity to over 140 destinations in Asia, Europe, Middle East and the Americas.