Swan Hellenic opens North America office as relaunch approaches

Swan Hellenic has announced the opening of its North America office.

Based in Fort Lauderdale, the location will offer the close personal service across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including through a dedicated call centre.

Headquartered in Cyprus, the cruise line has offices in London, Dusseldorf and Monaco, together with a branch office in Hong Kong (serving mainland China, Taiwan and south-east Asia) as well as partnerships serving India, Japan and Australia-New Zealand.

The North America team is headed by general manager, Tom Russell, previously managing director for North America at Silversea.

Three state-of-the-art expedition ships are being built for Swan Hellenic at Helsinki Shipyard, Finland, the first two providing 152 guests with an elegant, intimate and personal five-star onboard experience delivered warmly by 120 highly-trained and knowledgeable staff, including expert expedition guides, lecturers and creatives.

The first ship, SH Minerva, will set sail for Antarctica in November, while the second will embark on its maiden voyage in April next year.

Russell said: “It is a privilege for me and my amazing new team to bring the iconic Swan Hellenic to North America.

“We can’t wait to introduce sophisticated cruise-goers across the States, Canada and Mexico to the unique exploration, cultural and creative possibilities of cultural expedition cruising.”