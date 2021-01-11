Leo Burnett wins TUI contract in Europe

TUI has selected Leo Burnett as its creative agency across Europe.

The company was selected after a four-way competitive pitch between incumbent VMLY&R London, Leo Burnett, Fold7 and TBWA\London.

Leo Burnett will handle all aspects of the TUI brand in Europe, spanning creative output and strategy across the UK, Germany, France, the Nordics and Benelux.

TUI said the pitch signifies its development of a unifying brand purpose and strategy that will enable it to stay connected and engage on a more emotional level with customers throughout the year, not just around the usual booking spikes.

Leo Burnett, which represents businesses including McDonald’s and Vision Express, impressed TUI by demonstrating an innate understanding of the tourism industry, passion for the brand as well as a proven track record for building populist brands to positions of leadership and trust, despite the uncertainty of the last 12 months.

Katie McAlister, chief marketing officer at TUI Group, said: “We’re delighted to have appointed Leo Burnett London to be TUI’s Group advertising agency and look forward to start working with them.

“The pitch process and meeting the wonderful agencies short-listed was one of the most enjoyable parts of what was an awful 2020.

“It was a very competitive pitch, and we’d like to thank all the pitching agencies for their hard work; it will be no consolation, but it made our decision really difficult and demonstrated the quality of advertising agencies in the market.

“We know that customers can’t wait to travel again this summer and beyond, so this appointment is the first step to reignite everyone’s passion to travel again.”