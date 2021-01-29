Swan Hellenic appoints UK sales director

Swan Hellenic has announced that Tom Dumbrell is to join the company as UK sales director from next month.

He will bring a combination of youthful energy, out-of-the-box thinking and extensive cruise industry sales management experience, the company said.

Dumbrell has held in national account manager and senior sales management positions at Tauck, Belmond, Australian Pacific Touring, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and ROL Cruises.

Passionate about working creatively with trade partners, he aims to leverage his knowledge of the British sector to build strong relationships based on a mutually beneficial approach that helps ensure new growth and lucrative business opportunities for all parties.

In addition, having travelled across all five continents, acquiring a close understanding of different cultures, people and customer needs, Dumbrell also brings Swan Hellenic further expertise to identify gaps in the market and drive rapid expansion during the year of its return to the seas.

Alfredo Spadon, Swan Hellenic senior vice president of global sales and marketing, commented: “I’m excited to welcome Tom into the Swan Hellenic family.

“His solid experience, dynamism and passion for the cruise industry will I am sure play a key role in re-establishing the Swan Hellenic brand and building awareness within the UK trade, where our heritage began some 70 years ago.”