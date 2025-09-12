Summer’s Not Over Yet on Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi, Where Culture, Indulgence and Bliss Collide

Summer’s not over yet, Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi is keeping the summer spirit alive with an enticing array of seasonal offers, experiences and activations across its iconic beachfront resorts, cultural institutions and natural escapes.

Whether you’re after serene spa moments, elegant dining with a view, or sun-soaked fun by the sea, Saadiyat Island’s summer line-up blends sophistication and relaxation in a way only this island can. Ready to discover what’s waiting?

Kids Go Free on Saadiyat Island

Family staycations just got a whole lot brighter! While you can enjoy Saadiyat Island any time of the week, now that school’s back in session, weekends are extra special with “Kids Go Free”. Two children under 12, accompanied by 2 adults, can join the fun for free when accompanied by two adults. That means your little ones can stay, dine and explore the island’s ultimate experiences at no extra cost.

From exploring Saadiyat cultural gems like Louvre Abu Dhabi and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi to sun-soaked days on pristine white sands. Think of luxury beach resorts, calm turquoise waters, stunning wildlife and exceptional cuisine all wrapped in one unforgettable family getaway. The fun doesn’t stop there. Enjoy complimentary access to top Yas Island theme parks. From high-speed thrills of Ferrari World to the splash zones of Yas Waterworld and the wonder-filled worlds of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World™. Weekends have never been this fun!

Until 30 September, enjoy exclusive family benefits. For bookings and more information, please visit the website linked here

Stay & Play like never before

Saadiyat Island is turning your getaway into an all-access pass for fun, from miles of shimmering white sandy beaches to the ultimate in luxury pampering. Book a stay at one of the island’s luxury beachfront resorts and enjoy free entry to teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, complimentary breakfast and a ticket to a Yas Theme Park of your choice for every night you stay. Culture, thrills and five-star comfort? Yes, please.

For more information, please visit the Saadiyat Island website linked here

Art Meets Imagination: Louvre Abu Dhabi x teamLab Phenomena Cultural Combo

Experience a cultural journey like no other on Saadiyat Cultural District, with the Louvre Abu Dhabi x teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi combo offer. For AED 182 per adult, visitors can enjoy same-day access to both world-renowned institutions. Explore the artistic wonders of Louvre Abu Dhabi and then step into the immersive digital universe of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi all in one day. This offer is ideal for those looking to blend art, innovation and discovery during their visit to Saadiyat Island.

For more information visit the website here

Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Summer Line-Up

Explore Louvre Abu Dhabi with 30% off online tickets your cultural adventure just got a whole lot more exciting. Start with the Quantum Dome Project, a cutting-edge VR experience that fuses art and science in an immersive journey unlike any other open now and running until June 2026. Looking ahead, mark your calendars for the Mamluks: Legacy of an Empire exhibition opening September 17, a stunning showcase of the intricate artistry from one of the Islamic world’s most iconic dynasties.

For bookings and more information, visit louvreabudhabi.ae

Harry Potter™: The Exhibition, A Magical Journey Awaits

Step into the Wizarding World like never before at Harry Potter™: The Exhibition, at Manarat Al Saadiyat. Until September 21, immerse yourself in over 20 interactive galleries featuring authentic costumes, props and iconic settings like the Great Hall, Hagrid’s Hut and the Forbidden Forest. Personalize your experience by selecting your Hogwarts House and explore the spellcasting, potion-brewing and Quidditch™ testing adventures. This exhibition is a must-visit for fans of all ages.

Tickets start at AED 115, with VIP options offering fast-track entry and exclusive perks. Don’t miss this enchanting experience book your visit today here

Summer Delights at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island

Experience the perfect blend of relaxation and family fun with Jumeirah Saadiyat Island’s Summer of Delight offer. Enjoy double Jumeirah One points on your stay, daily breakfast and complimentary access to the resorts luxurious spa featuring steam rooms, saunas and ice fountains. The private beach and three outdoor pools cater to every guest from adults seeking serenity to kids ready for fun. Plus, little ones can join the Kids Club for supervised activities like kite flying and hydroponics.

For further details, please visit Jumeirah’s website linked here

Brunch by the Beach at Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi

Weekends are made for beachfront brunching and Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi has you covered. Every Saturday from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, dive into a Pacific Rim inspired spread featuring everything from zesty Oyster Chalaquita and Wagyu beef sliders to perfectly grilled Robata salmon, fresh sushi and indulgent desserts, all served with live entertainment to keep the seaside vibes flowing. Packages start from AED 395. Kids can join too, with a special package at AED 200 and under-fives dine free. Sun, sea, flavor-packed bites and signature Buddha-Bar beats your Saturday just found its rhythm.

For bookings: +971 2 498 8443 or email [email protected]

Beach Days Done Right at Kai Beach

Craving a chilled-out day by the sea? Kai Beach has you covered with an array of beach accesses. Lounge all day and take advantage of seasonal offers like discounted weekday entry AED 75 for adults before 9:00 AM, cabana packages starting at AED 445 and weekend specials on food and drinks from the onsite F&B’s. Whether you’re here for a lazy weekday escape or a buzzing weekend scene, Kai beach keeps it cool with barefoot luxury, Insta-perfect backdrops and just the right amount of indulgence.

For more information please visit Kai Beach website here