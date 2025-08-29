teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi Announces New ‘Art Undistracted’ Experience and Extended Hours

Imagine entering a living canvas, where art reacts to your presence and the boundaries between reality and imagination blur. At teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, this vision comes to life, now with a new experience that invites visitors to immerse themselves without the happy distraction of younger visitors.

‘Art Undistracted’ is a serene 18+ journey through teamLab Phenomena, taking place every Wednesday and Thursday evening from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. During these hours, adults are welcomed to explore the multi-sensory artworks, allowing for a deeper, uninterrupted connection.

teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi has also extended its daily opening hours, now 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, including weekends. This makes it the perfect outing, whether you’re seeking creative mornings, spontaneous escapes, or immersive evenings after dark.

The purpose-built 17,000 sqm space, in the heart of the Saadiyat Cultural District, has something for everyone from luminous immersive forests, cascading interactive waterfalls, and artworks that evolve with your every move.

Discover a world where art lives, breathes, and transforms, and where every visit reveals something new. For more information and to plan your visit, head to teamlabphenomena.ae.