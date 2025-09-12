The New Icons of Travel: TOURISE Awards Unveil Shortlist for Global Tourism Excellence

A new movement is sweeping through the travel industry, one that’s less about volume and more about value, less about sheer size and more about soul. That shift is on full display today with the unveiling of the inaugural TOURISE Awards shortlist. Powered by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism, this isn’t just another awards program; it’s a statement. It’s a collection of 66 destinations from every corner of the globe that are, quite simply, redefining what it means to be a place worth visiting.

These are places that get it—they understand that modern travelers want to do more than just see the sights. They want to connect, create, and carry home a memory that actually means something.

A New Way of Thinking About Travel

The genius of the TOURISE Awards lies in their criteria. An independent jury of experts—not just from tourism, but from the worlds of culture, design, and even fashion—culled through over a thousand nominations to find the true contenders. The process went beyond the typical metrics of tourist arrivals or hotel revenue. The jury looked for destinations with a clear identity rooted in their local culture and landscape. They sought out places that showed real stewardship and accountability in their tourism management. And they demanded impact, judging destinations on everything from sustainability and authenticity to inclusion and safety.

This is a holistic framework, one that forces us to look beyond the glossy brochure. You can feel the intention behind it. As Abdullah Al Dakhil, a spokesperson for TOURISE, put it, “These are best-in-class destinations redefining travel for the next generation. They don’t just welcome visitors; together, they’re setting the standard for how the world will travel next.”

Who Made the Cut? A Glimpse at the Shortlist

The list is a fantastic mix of household names and exciting discoveries, proving that excellence can be found anywhere.

Arts & Culture: This category is about places that are living museums. It includes timeless classics like Florence and Paris, where every street has a story, but also forward-thinking cultural powerhouses like Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia’s own Al Ula, a city that’s writing a new chapter on an ancient canvas.

Adventure: For those who crave the wild, this list is a dream. It features the raw, untamed landscapes of the Atacama Desert and the Julian Alps, places that challenge you and reward you with breathtaking, unedited beauty.

Food & Culinary: This is where tradition and innovation meet. We see gastronomic capitals like Barcelona and Tokyo, known for their centuries-old culinary traditions, alongside vibrant, modern food scenes in cities like Bangkok and Cape Town.

Shopping: Forget soulless malls. The destinations here treat commerce as culture. From the luxury avenues of Milan and the iconic department stores of London to the unique design scenes of Osaka and Antwerp, these are places where style and substance go hand in hand.

Entertainment: These destinations are all about energy. The list is packed with powerhouses that never sleep, from the theatrical flair of New York and the electric rhythm of Rio to the world-famous nightlife of Ibiza and the dynamic event scene of Al Ula.

And at the very top, one destination will be crowned with the Best Overall Destination Award—a title that will signal a new gold standard for the entire tourism industry.

The Road to Riyadh

The awards are just the beginning. The winners will be announced at the TOURISE Summit, a three-day event in Riyadh from November 11–13, 2025. Don’t expect a typical conference. This summit is billed as an “epicenter of travel’s global reset,” where leaders from government, business, and technology will converge to forge partnerships and lay the groundwork for the next 50 years of tourism.

In a world that’s often moving too fast, the TOURISE Awards serve as a much-needed signal. It’s a call for the travel industry to slow down and focus on what truly matters: creating authentic, impactful, and responsible journeys. By celebrating destinations that do just that, these awards are helping us all look beyond the familiar and embrace the extraordinary.

2025 TOURISE AWARDS SHORTLIST

Best Arts and Culture Destination

• Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

• Al Ula, Saudi Arabia

• Amsterdam, Netherlands

• Athens, Greece

• Beijing, China

• Berlin, Germany

• Cairo, Egypt

• Florence, Italy

• Kyoto, Japan

• London, England

• Madrid, Spain

• Marrakesh, Morocco

• Mexico City, Mexico

• New York, United States

• Paris, France

• Petra, Jordan

• Rome, Italy

• São Paulo, Brazil

• Venice, Italy

• Yucatán, Mexico

Best Adventure Destination

• Ammassalik, Greenland

• Ancash, Peru

• Annapurna Region, Nepal

• Atacama Desert, Chile

• Bali, Indonesia

• Banff, Canada

• Bariloche, Argentina

• Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Uganda

• Cape Town, South Africa

• Julian Alps, Slovenia

• Fiordland National Park, New Zealand

• Galápagos Islands, Ecuador

• Hokkaido, Japan

• Kilimanjaro, Tanzania

• Namib Desert, Namibia

• Petra, Jordan

• Svalbard, Norway

• The Rockies, USA

• Torres del Paine, Chile

• Yosemite, USA

Best Food and Culinary Destination

• Arequipa, Peru

• Bangkok, Thailand

• Barcelona, Spain

• Basque Country, Spain

• Bologna, Italy

• Cape Town, South Africa

• Copenhagen, Denmark

• Dubai, United Arab Emirates

• Gujarat, India

• Hong Kong, China

• Istanbul, Turkey

• Kerala, India

• Kyoto, Japan

• London, England

• Marrakesh, Morocco

• New York, United States

• Paris, France

• Rome, Italy

• Seoul, South Korea

• Tokyo, Japan

Best Shopping Destination

• Antwerp, Belgium

• Bangkok, Thailand

• Barcelona, Spain

• Copenhagen, Denmark

• Dubai, United Arab Emirates

• Florence, Italy

• Hong Kong, China

• Istanbul, Turkey

• London, England

• Madrid, Spain

• Milan, Italy

• Mumbai, India

• New York, United States

• Osaka, Japan

• Paris, France

• São Paulo, Brazil

• Seoul, South Korea

• Shanghai, China

• Singapore, Singapore

• Tokyo, Japan

Best Entertainment Destination

• Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

• Al Ula, Saudi Arabia

• Bangkok, Thailand

• Barcelona, Spain

• Berlin, Germany

• Dubai, United Arab Emirates

• Edinburgh, Scotland

• Ibiza, Spain

• Las Vegas, United States

• London, England

• Los Angeles, United States

• Mexico City, Mexico

• Miami, United States

• Nashville, United States

• New York, United States

• Paris, France

• Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

• Seoul, South Korea

• Shanghai, China

• Tokyo, Japan

