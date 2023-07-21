Summer in Las Vegas is Stacked with Spectacular Entertainment

Las Vegas doubles down on entertainment during the summer season. From resident headliners to touring acts and sets by hilarious stand-up comedians, there are many ways to experience the destination’s unparalleled stages this summer.

Must-See Residencies

The world’s favorite artists have made Vegas their home. These top-notch acts put on Only Vegas shows throughout the season:

The newly renamed Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino has special shows in store this summer including the return of Miranda Lambert on select dates from Wednesday, July 12 through Saturday, July 22; and the very first residency from Kelly Clarkson on select dates from Friday, July 28 through Saturday, Aug. 19.

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace presents concerts from two icons throughout the season with Garth Brooks on select dates from Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 23 and Adele on select dates from Friday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Sept. 16.

Dolby Live at Park MGM offers a lineup of resident headliners this season as Usher plays select dates from Wednesday, July 12 through Saturday, July 15; Maroon 5 hits the stage on select dates from Friday, July 28 through Saturday, August 12; and Bruno Mars is back for shows on Friday, Aug. 25 to Saturday, Aug. 26.

House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino puts on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s first Las Vegas residency on select dates from Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 3. The venue also brings back Carlos Santana on select dates from Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 17.

The Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas offers shows by two of its superstar headliners when Katy Perry takes the stage on select dates from Friday, July 28 through Saturday, Aug. 12, while Luke Bryan plays on select dates from Wednesday, Aug. 30 through Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas brings back The B-52s to The Venetian Theatre on select dates from Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 3

Westgate International Theater at The Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino presents additional shows from Barry Manilow on select dates from Thursday, July 13 through Saturday, Sept. 16.

Can’t-Miss Concerts

Bands, pop stars and basically anyone touring this summer will certainly end up in Vegas. Here are some top picks for the season.

Allegiant Stadium keeps the music going with some of the music industry’s biggest stars. Latin pop star Karol G (Friday, Aug. 11), K-pop group Blackpink (Friday, Aug. 18), queen bee Beyonce with Brandi Carlisle and Grouplove (Saturday, Aug. 26 to Sunday, Aug. 27), and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran (Saturday, Sept. 9) complete the stadium’s summer lineup.

AREA15 offers a lineup of performers this season, including The Drums with Coldhart (Saturday, July 15); Black Country, New Road (Tuesday, Sept. 5); and George Clanton with Frost Children and Death’s Dynamic Shroud (Wednesday, Sept. 13).

Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino presents Godsmack and Staind (Saturday, Aug. 26), Weezer (Friday, Sept. 1), Van Morrison (Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Saturday, Sept. 9), Gloria Trevi (Friday, Sept. 15), Los Ángeles Azules (Saturday, Sept. 16) and the 90s Pop Tour (Sunday, Sept. 17).

The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas offers something for everyone this season, with acts including Jimmy Eat World with the Manchester Orchestra (Saturday, July 22), Smashing Pumpkins (Friday, July 28 and Sunday, July 30), Joe Bonamassa (Friday, Aug. 4) and Brent Faiyaz (Sunday, Sept. 3).

Dolby Live at Park MGM hosts Luis Miguel from Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17.

The Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas offers sets by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Deer Tick (Sunday, July 16), Maxwell (Wednesday, Aug. 9 and Friday, Aug. 11 to Saturday, Aug. 12), and George Benson (Friday, Aug. 18).

Fremont Street Experience presents its Downtown Rocks free concert series throughout the season, including sets from The All-American Rejects (Saturday, July 15), Taking Back Sunday (Saturday, Aug. 19), Young the Giant (Saturday, Sept. 2) and Neon Trees (Saturday, Sept. 16).

House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino offers a concert from Belinda Carlisle (Tuesday, Aug. 22) and a night with Todrick Hall (Tuesday, Sept. 19).

MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino presents concerts from Peso Pluma (Friday, July 21); Big Time Rush (Saturday, Aug. 12); Jelly Roll (Friday, Sept. 1); a lineup featuring LL Cool J, The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Z-Trip, Salt N Pepa, Ice-T, Rakim (Friday, Sept. 8); Maluma (Wednesday, Sept. 13), RBD (Thursday, Sept. 14), and Alejandro Fernández (Friday, Sept. 15 to Saturday, Sept. 16).

Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino brings the noise with concerts from Santa Fe Clan (Saturday, July 29), Beck and Phoenix (Saturday, Aug. 12) and Banda MS (Friday, Sept. 15).

Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort also is putting on sets by Sammy Hagar & The Circle (Saturday, July 15), 3 Doors Down (Sunday, July 16), Peter Frampton (Friday, Aug. 18), Lamb of God (Monday, Aug. 25), Counting Crows (Saturday, Sept. 2) and Matute (Saturday, Sept. 9).

Sunset Station welcomes Trace Adkins to its amphitheater on Friday, July 28.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is hosting a number of acts throughout the summer season, including Stephen Marley (Thursday, July 13), Los Tucanes de Tijuana (Saturday, July 15), Falling in Reverse (Friday, July 21 to Saturday, July 22), Eorzean Symphony (Sunday, July 30), Banda El Recodo (Friday, Aug. 11), The Head and the Heart (Saturday, Aug. 12), The Australian Pink Floyd Show (Friday, Aug. 18), Danzig (Friday, Aug. 25), The Revivalists and Band of Horses (Wednesday, Sept. 6) and Gerardo Ortiz and El Yaki (Thursday, Sept. 14).

T-Mobile Arena kicks things off with Nickelback (Saturday, July 15) and follows the show with Lil Baby and The Kid LAROI (Friday, Aug. 4), Greta Van Fleet (Saturday, Aug. 12), Zach Bryan (Saturday, Aug. 19), Duran Duran (Saturday, Aug. 26), Drake with 21 Savage (Friday, Sept. 1 to Saturday, Sept. 2), Carin Leon (Thursday, Sept. 14), Marco Antonio (Friday, Sept. 15) and Maná (Sunday, Sept. 17).

The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas hosts Emmanuel on Friday, Sept. 15 to Saturday, Sept. 16.

Must-See Comedy

If you’re looking to laugh, Las Vegas has you covered. Here is the comedy lineup for this summer:

Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino continues a run from Jeff Dunham on Sunday, July 16 and Sunday, September 3.

The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas offers a number of comedians throughout the season, including Anthony Jeselnik (Friday, July 14), Nurse Blake (Saturday, July 29), Nicole Byer (Saturday, Aug. 26), Tom Segura (Thursday, Aug. 31 to Saturday, Sept. 2), Matt Rife (Friday, Sept. 8 to Saturday, Sept. 9) and Gabriel Iglesias (Friday, Sept. 15 to Saturday, Sept. 16).

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace presents Jerry Seinfeld on Friday, July 28 to Saturday, July 29.

The Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas presents numerous comedic acts throughout this summer, with the lineup including Chris Tucker (Friday, July 14 to Saturday, July 15), Tom Dillon (Saturday, July 22), Mateo Lane (Saturday, July 29), Heather McMahan (Saturday, Aug. 19), Jim Gaffigan (Friday, Aug. 25 to Saturday, Aug. 26), Sebastian Maniscalco (Monday, Sept. 4 to Tuesday, Sept. 5), and Taylor Tomlinson (Thursday, Sept. 14 to Friday, Sept. 15).

Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino ­presents the ALV Comedy Fest on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Mirage Theater at The Mirage Hotel & Casino brings to the stage Dana Carvey (Friday, July 14 to Saturday, July 15).

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas presents Funny Mutha Fruckas (Friday, July 28), Deon Cole (Saturday, Aug. 19), Bobby Bones (Saturday, Sept. 9) and La India Yuridia (Friday, Sept. 15).

T-Mobile Arena ­presents the venue’s debut of Bert Kreischer on Wednesday, July 12.

