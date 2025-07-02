Summer Among the Vines in Italy

Just a few steps from Noto, a jewel of Sicilian Baroque and UNESCO World Heritage site, an authentic corner of Sicily is revealed, where time seems to expand amidst vineyards, citrus groves, and olive trees. Here, Zisola was born, the Sicilian estate of the historic Tuscan family Marchesi Mazzei, a symbol of Italian viticulture for over six centuries. Since 2003, they have chosen to invest in this territory deep in southeastern Sicily.

In this land rich in history, culture, and charm, the natural beauty and innate allure of the place—vines, cellars, and old farmhouses—welcome passionate tourists not only of wine but also of slow, mindful tourism. From September, with the goal of providing visitors with comfort and memorable experiences, a new Wine Shop—recently renovated—will be operational, dedicated to hospitality, tastings, and direct sales of wines, oils, and other products from the estate.

The winery spans 50 hectares, where three ancient farmhouses tell the island’s rural tradition. From its privileged location, visitors enjoy a unique view of the valley and the city of Noto. A true Mediterranean treasure chest where nature, sustainability, and winemaking expertise coexist. Since 2023, Zisola has been certified organic, confirming the family’s commitment to environmentally respectful viticulture and biodiversity.

Visiting the estate—at any time of year—means immersing oneself in a landscape of extraordinary beauty, where the rhythms of nature and the passion behind every bottle intertwine. Visitors can enjoy a wide range of curated and engaging wine tourism experiences designed for those who want to experience wine with all five senses. The tour always begins with a stroll among the vines, continues with a visit to the cellar inside the farmstead, and concludes with a tasting of the estate’s wines guided by a sommelier.

For newcomers, the Classic Wine Tour is the ideal starting point: a guided visit to the vineyards and a tasting of the three most representative wines, along with olive oil and local products. Those seeking a deeper experience can opt for the Premium Wine Tour, which features a visit to the vineyards and cellar followed by a tasting of the estate’s iconic labels.

For small groups looking for an even more immersive experience, the Private Zisola Wine Experience offers a customized journey, built tailored to the client, paired with a tasting of six wines. More experienced palates can choose the Cru’s Experience, a private tour designed for enthusiasts interested in delving into two of the estate’s most refined wines— the Cru of Nero D’Avola Doppiozeta Sicilia Noto Rosso DOC and Contrada Zisola Catarratto Terre Siciliane IGT, also in pure varietal form—offered through a vertical tasting that allows appreciation and comparison of aromatic notes, structure, and evolution over time, providing a sensory experience that reveals how wine transforms and matures with age.

And that’s not all. Those wishing to combine wine tasting with the authenticity of local cuisine can opt for the enogastronomic experiences. The Zisola Wine & Food Experience combines the Premium Wine Tour with a light lunch featuring local products from the estate and territory. For those seeking an truly exclusive moment, there is also the Zisola Cru’s Wine & Food Experience, which merges a vertical tasting of the Cru wines with a refined lunch based on zero-kilometer products.

Proximity to Noto and the wonders of its valley—from Vendicari Nature Reserve beaches to the pristine Marzamemi—makes Zisola an ideal gastronomic stop on a journey exploring southeastern Sicily

https://mazzei.it/en/pages/tenuta-zisola