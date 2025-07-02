Les Relais du Goût: Reims’ Gastronomic Festival Returns for Second Edition

Save the date – From September 18 to 21, 2025, Reims invites both locals and visitors to explore its gastronomic and cultural heritage during the second edition of Les Relais du Goût: 5 major stops and over 40 delicious events across the city to celebrate gastronomy and the art of living in Reims.

In Reims, gastronomy is embraced as a true art of living, making the city an essential stop on France’s gourmet map. In 2025, Les Relais du Goût will offer a culinary journey featuring more than forty events along a route connecting the Saint-Nicaise hill to the Halles du Boulingrin. This new edition invites visitors to dive into a festive and flavourful celebration of Champagne heritage and French haute cuisine.

Following a successful first edition — 10,000 visitors at the wine village, 500 guests in the Dinner in the Sky® gondola, and nearly 700 tickets sold for Champagne House experiences — the festival, now part of the official programme celebrating the 10th anniversary of Champagne’s inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage list, is reaching new heights with an enriched line-up.

Michelin-starred chefs, passionate restaurateurs, producers and winemakers are joining forces to create gourmet, playful and immersive experiences. This year, among the talents gathered for the occasion: Christophe Raoux, Christophe Moret*, Philippe Mille*, Julien Raphanel, Jean Covillault, Georgiana Viou, and many other culinary creators dedicated to showcasing the excellence of Champagne’s local produce.

The event revolves around five emblematic culinary highlights: the dizzying Dinner in the Sky® meals led by Michelin-starred chef* Philippe Mille, Meilleur Ouvrier de France 2011; the Marché des Producteurs at Domaine Les Crayères, curated by two-star chef** Christophe Moret and featuring forty local artisans; « Champagne en Harmonie », an immersive lunch at Champagne Jacquart where food and wine pairings interact with a sound creation by IRCAM; the Graaand Banquet at La Cartonnerie, a street-art universe headed by chef Jean Covillault; and a series of cooking workshops and talks at La Belle Enchantée hosted by Michelin-starred chef* Georgiana Viou.

Around these highlights, a delicious program blending festive markets, brunches, lunches and dinners, workshops, cooking classes, exclusive tours, and masterclasses will set the rhythm for these four days, inviting locals and visitors alike to celebrate the grape harvest and close out the summer in an epicurean atmosphere.







THE RENDEZ-VOUS OF RELAIS DU GOÛT

TO ATTEND

SEPTEMBER 18 - 21, 2025

DINNER IN THE SKY® – HEAD IN THE CLOUDS

On the occasion of the second edition of the Relais du Goût, the association Mille & Un!, led by Chef Philippe Mille*, once again invites you to experience unique culinary moments elevated to new heights in the skies above Reims: a meal 50 meters high, comfortably seated around a 360° open kitchen, for a truly suspended moment! Meet us in seventh heaven every day for this Dinner in the Sky®, with no fewer than five ascents (two lunches, one masterclass, and two dinners) offering an exceptionally original experience to just 22 guests at a time. An artful celebration of gastronomy and champagne in a surprising way! At the helm of the gondola, Philippe Mille, Meilleur Ouvrier de France and chef of the ARBANE* restaurant in Reims, will be joined by prestigious chefs to craft food and champagne pairing menus with the finest Champagne Houses.

More information

Esplanade Porte de Mars, Place de la République, 51100 Reims

September 18–21 – every day

Lunches at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Dinners at 6:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Prices: €370/person, including: Champagne reception, 3-course menu, food and Champagne pairing, water/soft drinks/coffee/tea in the VIP lounge.

Masterclass at 5:00 p.m. - Price: €150/person, including: welcome in the VIP lounge, guided tasting of three vintages accompanied by savory and sweet appetizers, water/soft drinks/coffee/tea

To reserve: lesrelaisdugout.fr

*All proceeds will be donated to the Mille & Un! association for the organization of the Mille Trophy.