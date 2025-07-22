New Wine Hopper Tour Lets You Sip, See, and Discover Canberra’s Wine Region

The Canberra District Wine Region just got even easier to explore with the launch of the new Wine Hopper tour. This hop-on, hop-off service offers the ultimate freedom and flexibility to choose your own adventure, allowing visitors to experience the world-class Murrumbateman wine region at their own pace.

Set against a backdrop of stunning views, the Wine Hopper’s flexible weekend schedule invites you to design your own day of discovery, stopping at Canberra’s most celebrated wineries, lingering at leisure and savouring exceptional cool-climate wines. There is no need for a designated driver, just sit back, relax and enjoy the scenery… and the wine of course.

Offering flexibility throughout the day, guests can hop off at any of the participating cellar doors to enjoy tastings, cellar-door experiences and lunch at their own leisure, before hopping back on to continue to the next winery.

With a continued loop around Murrumbateman throughout the day, there is enough time to visit 3 to 4 wineries during the tour before making your way back to the Canberra CBD.

Wine Hopper’s hop-on, hop-off tour runs Saturdays and Sundays from 10am until 5pm. Tickets start from $89 per person and include round-trip transport from Canberra with expert driver-hosts, a route map, winery guide and unlimited hops throughout the day.

Sample outstanding wines at a number of hand-picked wineries including:

McKellar Ridge Wines

A boutique winery and vineyard, McKellar Ridge produces premium award-winning handcrafted wines that exhibits the unique characteristics of the Canberra cool-climate region. The cellar door is open Friday to Sunday from 12pm - 4pm.

Murrumbateman Winery

Established in 1973, Murrumbateman Winery is a boutique producer known for crafting high-quality, award-winning wines from locally sourced, handpicked grapes. Renowned for its standout Riesling and Shiraz, winemaker Bobbie Makin also brings a passion for alternative varieties, creating a diverse and expressive range.

Don’t forget to keep an eye out for Mollie, the beloved winery dog (a Husky/Kelpie cross) who’s often found at the cellar door, ready to greet guests and keep the team in check. The cellar door is open seven days a week from 10am to 4pm, with bookings available.

Eden Road Wines

Established in 2006, Eden Road is renowned for producing premium cool-climate wines from its two estate vineyards. Consistently recognised among Australia’s finest, their wines have earned multiple trophies and gold medals over the past two decades at the country’s most prestigious wine shows. The cellar door is open Thursday to Sunday from 10am to 4:30pm.

Shaw Estate

Set against a backdrop of picturesque landscapes, Shaw Estate offers award-winning wines, thoughtfully curated experiences, and a rich history to explore. Guests can enjoy guided tastings led by knowledgeable staff, or elevate their visit with a refined dining experience. The estate’s new Mediterranean-inspired restaurant features a menu rooted in Italian tradition, showcasing the best of local and seasonal produce. The cellar door is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

Clonakilla

Established in 1971, this family-owned winery spans 40 acres and is renowned for producing wines with compelling aromas and a refined palate texture. Tastings are held on the outdoor patio, where guests can soak in scenic views of the surrounding Riesling vineyards. The cellar door is open seven days a week from 11am to 4pm on weekdays and 10am to 5pm on weekends.

The Vintners Daughter

Established in 2014 by a husband-and-wife team, The Vintner’s Daughter crafts wines from vines planted as far back as 1978, all set in a stunning and serene location. The cellar door overlooks tranquil vineyards and is open Friday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Four Winds Vineyard

This intergenerational family-run winery takes pride in growing their own grapes and crafting delicious wines, available for tasting at their on-site cellar door. Guests can also enjoy fresh, wood-fired pizzas in a relaxed, welcoming setting. The cellar door is open seven days a week from 11am to 4pm.

Dionysus Winery

This family-owned and operated vineyard has been crafting quality wines since 1998, using traditional winemaking techniques that are sure to impress even the most discerning palate. In addition to their award-winning wines, they now offer a delightful range of handcrafted chocolates that are perfectly paired to enhance the tasting experience with a unique sensory twist. The cellar door is open Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 4pm.

Murrumbateman Country Inn

Conveniently located on the Barton Highway, Murrumbateman Country Inn is the perfect spot for a lunch break between wine tastings. This family-friendly local bistro and bar serves up delicious, affordable meals to suit every palate.

Tour departs Saturday and Sundays at 10am from 7 Akuna Street, Canberra.

For more information on Wine Hopper, please visit their website. https://winehopper.com.au/murrumbateman-winery-tours/