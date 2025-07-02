Discover summer rosé® iced tea from Mariage Frères

A Summer Rosé Affair: Mariage Frères Unveils the Chicest Iced Tea of the Season

This summer, Mariage Frères, the storied French tea house with a penchant for refinement, invites you to embrace the season in style with Summer Rosé®, a dazzling pink iced tea from its coveted Jardin Premier® collection. This luminous white tea sings with sun-kissed notes of red fruits, grape, pomegranate, and a twist of bergamot — a refreshing, radiant blend that captures the essence of summer in every sip.

It’s not just tea. It’s joie de vivre in a glass.

La Glace de Thé: The Tea Ice Cream Sandwich

If the tea wasn’t enough to set hearts aflutter, Mariage Frères elevates indulgence further with its Tea Ice Cream Sandwich, freshly crafted in the maison’s Parisian pâtisserie atelier. Flavoured with the very same Summer Rosé infusion, the sorbet is a delicate ballet of fruity elegance — imagine the tart sweetness of raspberry-hibiscus caramel embracing a cool, whisper-pink white tea base. This is the dessert of midsummer dreams.

The Art of Cold Brew, À la Mariage Frères

Summer Rosé isn’t just a tea — it’s a ritual. Housed in a sleek, shiny black hand-blown glass bottle adorned with joyful fuchsia droplets, it comes complete with a measuring cap and a pack of Enveloppes Filtre™ to prepare up to 24 litres of sublime iced tea.

To prepare:

1. Fill 1 Enveloppe Filtre® with 10g of Summer Rosé.

2. Fold the edges neatly and steep in 1 to 1.5L of spring water.

3. Chill for at least an hour. Voilà — refreshment with Parisian poise.

The resulting infusion glows like a Provençal sunset — vibrant, pink, and utterly irresistible. Whether you’re reclining poolside in St. Tropez, hosting a terrace lunch in Chelsea, or simply seeking a sophisticated pick-me-up, Summer Rosé delivers effortless elegance in every pour.

Jardin Premier®: Purity with Pedigree

Mariage Frères’ Jardin Premier® label signifies more than luxury — it represents an unyielding commitment to purity and excellence. Each tea undergoes rigorous testing to meet the highest European standards (EC N° 396/2005), making this the haute couture of the tea world.

Delightfully chilled, intensely pink, and eternally chic — Mariage Frères’ Summer Rosé is summer in its most elegant form.

