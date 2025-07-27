Stellar Savings for the Solar Maximum - Save Up to 35% on Norwegian Coastal Cruises This Winter

With the eleven-year solar maximum cycle at its peak, this winter is set to offer more incredible showings of the Northern Lights. Havila Voyages’ coastal ships act like mobile observatories, travelling directly under the aurora zone, and can now be booked with savings of up to 35%.

Sailing away from the light pollution on land and with a Northern Lights alert system in every cabin, guests on Havila’s four ships can be sure they are maximising their chances of catching the extraordinary light show.

The discounts are available on Havila Voyages’ 12-day Round Voyage (Bergen-Kirkenes-Bergen), seven-day Voyage North (Bergen to Kirkenes) and six-day Voyage South (Kirkenes to Bergen), when you book a Seaview Superior or Balcony suite cabin departing between 1 February and 26 March 2026.

Prices for the Voyage North in a Seaview Superior cabin now costs £1,200 per person (was £1,833pp) on full board basis on a choice of departure dates in February and March 2026 – a saving of £633pp.

The 12-day Round Voyage now starts from £2,200 per person, with the six-day Voyage South from £1,000 in a Seaview Superior cabin departing on a choice of dates.

Savings of up to £1,410pp are available on selected dates for Balcony Suite bookings with prices for the seven-day Voyage North now costing from £2,400 per person (was £3,810).

No Lights? No problem

Havila Voyages are so confident that its ships offer the perfect viewing platform for the Aurora Borealis, that they offer a ‘Northern Lights Promise’, meaning anyone booking a twelve-day cruise will be eligible for a free six or seven-night voyage, if the natural phenomenon doesn’t appear during their trip. The initiative is valid for all departures from 1 October to 31 March and the replacement trip (if needed), will take place the following winter.

While onboard, guest will enjoy sampling local Norwegian cuisine and will have the opportunity to join optional excursions such as snowmobiling, husky sledding, guided city tours or cross country skiing.

To qualify for the 35% savings, bookings must be made by 15 August 2025. Flights are not included.

www.havilavoyages.com