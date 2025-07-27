SwimTrek Announces Partnership with the Lewis Pugh Foundation to Champion Ocean Conservation

SwimTrek, the world’s leading provider of open water swimming adventures, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with the Lewis Pugh Foundation, dedicated to protecting the world’s oceans.

This partnership brings together SwimTrek’s unparalleled expertise in creating unforgettable swimming adventures around the world with the Lewis Pugh Foundation’s mission to drive positive change for our oceans through storytelling, education, and advocacy.

This collaboration will focus on raising awareness of, and funds for, marine conservation through adventurous swimming experiences. SwimTrek and the Lewis Pugh Foundation will work together to promote sustainable practices and highlight the importance of protecting ocean ecosystems.

Through this collaboration, SwimTrek aims to offer its customers a meaningful way to contribute to marine conservation while enjoying world-class open water swimming adventures. As a B Corp and member of 1% for the Planet, SwimTrek is dedicated to using business as a force for good.

Lewis Pugh, renowned endurance swimmer and founder of the Lewis Pugh Foundation, added: “I’ve always believed that experiencing the ocean first-hand is one of the most powerful ways to understand its beauty – and its fragility. I’m delighted to partner with SwimTrek to help swimmers connect more deeply with the sea, and to encourage meaningful action to safeguard its future.”

“Swimming in the world’s most beautiful waters comes with a responsibility to protect them,” said Simon Murie, founder of SwimTrek. “This partnership gives our guests the opportunity to become part of something bigger, to enjoy the adventure of swimming all over the globe while making a real difference.”

Reggie Lang, Operations & Sustainability Director at SwimTrek, adds “At SwimTrek, we believe that meaningful experiences in the water should go hand-in-hand with protecting the environments that make these possible. Our partnership with the Lewis Pugh Foundation marks an exciting and essential step forward in our commitment to ocean conservation. By supporting the foundation’s pioneering work, we aim to inspire swimmers around the world to become stewards of our seas and join challenging conversations about humanity’s relationship with the ocean.”

For more information visit www.swimtrek.com or www.lewispughfoundation.org